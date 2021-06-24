Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Heritage Curriculum Writer / Instructional Coordinator / Resource Development Assistant
Remote work from home / a flexible job with Zoom conference calls
Searching for an experienced, dynamic, educator with a sense of humour with curriculum writing experience and familiar with the SK curriculum. The ideal candidate would have a love of environmental protection, nature based solutions to climate action, and heritage development. The position would work collaboratively with a team to assemble an appropriate printed package with a related teacher pdf for distribution. The position description is attached.
A unique experience provided a capture of two different communities, the one here in Saskatchewan Canada with programs developed for the community, and the community development programs in Africa.
Here, in Saskatchewan, there was OVER 38,300 kg (11,700 pounds)of illegally dumped materials removed from the two afforestation areas to create a safe greenspace environment. This is amazing, but at the same time it is quite a statement about the culture in Saskatchewan itself.
Whereas, in Africa the community development programming has to do with how to provide enough water for the community from the boreholes. There is no consumer spending on disposable items which end up polluting the environment. Nowhere on the African horizon were there discarded chesterfields, televisions, consoles, shingles or oil containers in the environment.
In Africa there was so very much appreciation for a single tree, that it became their community meeting space. In the shade of that single tree, community would gather and celebrate that they had a tree to gather underneath.
It is indeed a culture shock, that people here in Saskatchewan, Canada think nothing of dumping their mattresses in fields, forests and urban regional parks to save a couple of bucks by disposing of their trash properly in the landfill. What is a park supposed to do with the discarded mattress, or a farmer harvesting their crop? The affluent in Saskatchewan, Canada who have enough disposable money to buy a new mattress, or a new large flat screen television shamefully do not have the additional spare change for the landfill!
What, indeed would the communities in Africa say, if they could experience the mixed woodland forests which we are so blessed to have in Saskatchewan and the afforestation areas which provide a boreal-type forest right in the city! Forests which we are so lucky to have which raise the water table, and provide nature-based solutions to climate change.
And yet, why was there OVER 38,300 kg (11,700 pounds)of illegally dumped materials removed from the two afforestation areas to create a safe greenspace environment? That alone is unfathomable.
Experiencing the African culture of trying to find water to survive is an eye-opener for how callously we here in Canada, in Saskatchewan regard our good fortune. Where here in Canada we have to develop Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) strategies to mitigate illegal trespass and illegal dumping in a greenspace and around wetlands, people in Africa are treasuring their single tree with reverence.
We, here in Saskatchewan actually have wetlands, and there are those people who do not treasure them and figure that wetlands can so easily be filled in and discarded and built upon. And there are those who illegally dump hazardous waste near or heaven forbid in the wetlands. Again, the culture shock is quite striking, because in Africa, they travel long distances to the water bore hole which serves ten to twelve villages and communities. The African people come together to figure out equitable ways to portion out the bore hole water to ensure everyone has water to sustain their health, lifestyle, and food supply.
The community development programs in Canada are so radically different from the attention and focus of community development programs in Africa. It is quite shocking to the core.
Richard St. Barbe Baker was posted as Assistant Conservator of Forests in Kenya Africa in 1922 where the International Tree Foundation found its roots. Baker used his silviculture training from Cambridge University to enable the Kikuyu from Africa to survive. Baker changed the slash and burn food production to one which we could call agro-forestry or social / community forestry practices. Baker encouraged forest guardians called the Watu Wa Miti who took a solemn oath before Ngaire to plant ten trees a year, take care of trees everywhere, and do a good deed every day – the pledge to become one of the Men of the Trees. This organization became known today as the International Tree Foundation.
It is our very own Joni Mitchell who put lyrics to the song which captures the utter and complete separation of the urban city dweller and the disconnect that has happened between man and nature. It is so very very true “that you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone.”
Whether it is your dear beloved pet puppy, your family loved one, the songbirds so quickly disappearing, or the very natural habitats we take for granted with wanton disregard. It is all so tragically sad to have upsets such as these.
So fast, the populations of birds and pollinators are diminishing. And what do we do, we watch another ad on the television for more and more pesticides. Never do we buy an apple in the store with a worm in it, pesticides have come to the forefront, and not only do the little bugs die, but up the food chain then another bird bites the dust. But, is that bird a symbol just like the “canary in the coal mine.” When are we going to realize that we need to protect our very wetlands, our rivers, and forests… and ourselves? Did not the coal miners panic when the canary died, as then the coal tunnels were becoming a hostile environment for the very miner’s life? Are not our rapid and increasing population declines in pollinator species, and songbirds showing us that we are creating a hostile environment for all of us to live in? And yet what is being done?
Thank goodness that the Government of Canada has swooped in to the rescue so that barriers can be put up to protect urban regional parks in Saskatoon. It is just so incomprehensible that this even needs to be done in the first place!
Why do people go to an urban regional park, and say, here in this amazing greenspace of tranquility and beauty, well this is where I am going to dump my old television because I have bought a brand new 72″ flat screen tv? And there in the forest was the old TV sitting beside the empty cardboard box and styrofoam from the new 72″ flat screen tv. It is just perplexing and baffling that people can furnish their homes with new shingles, new couches, new chairs, new fencing, and then cannot spend a bit of extra change to remove their old items to the landfill properly. It is all exciting to have a new look in the living room with new furniture, or a brand new yard but it matters not how devastating and ruinous the actions taken by these same folks are who destroy the habitat of an urban regional park, or farmer’s field.
We just really don’t know what we’ve got till its gone. So it is good that the afforestation areas are not gone, and that something is being done about the wanton disregard, indeed.
Sundays at Two! iNaturalist besides using smart id technology, also has an amazing team working behind the scenes helping to identify your photos. This is why 14,000 people helped me to document plants and animals.
Every Sunday at Two we are meeting at the afforestation areas to document plants and animals, and we hope you will join us. Come with your smart phone, and download the iNaturalist app onto your smart phone before you come out.
While we are out there, we will give you a tutorial, and then we will find just how many plants, animals, insects and mushrooms we can photograph with the iNaturalist app! It is great fun, and this citizen scientist data collection is ever so helpful to figure out an ecological assessment of the afforestation areas.
All you have to do is register on Eventbrite, and we will send out the GPS coordinates of where we will meet up. Every Sunday at two, we will explore another section in the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, or in George Genereux Urban Regional Park.
Arbor Week has come and gone, the first ever proclamation for the City of Saskatoon. However, Arbor Week is one of those celebrations, one can honour all year long!
Photo of Richard St. Barbe Baker Courtesy: University of Saskatchewan, University Archives & Special Collections, Richard St. Barbe Baker fonds, MG 71
As a matter of fact, when Richard St. Barbe Baker started the International Tree Foundation, he did so by initiating the Watu Wa Miti or Forest Guardians with a tree pledge. To be one of the Men of the Trees, or as is more politically correct these days, a Forest Guardian, one had to promise to plantten trees a year, take care of trees everywhere, and do one good deed every day!
A Wild About Saskatoon NatureCity Experience Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area winter experience posted online. As we meet up with June roses, here is a posting reminding us that the afforestation areas are great to explore in all seasons for a complete phenological experience. While out at the afforestation areas the three winter adventurers recounted; “We had fun testing our wildlife tracking skills to see how many species we could add to our list. “
Go to the winter woods: listen there, look, watch, and “the dead months” will give you a subtler secret than any you have yet found in the forest.
William Sharp
What good is the warmth of summer, without the cold of winter to give it sweetness.
If you should wish to support a forest and wetlands in the city, we are a non-profit charity raising money to protect these wonderful afforestation areas!
Please phone us for a recycling bottle drive pick up! So, if you have too many bottles laying around- and they are just in the way, then do some community good, protect some endangered species, work towards saving a forest, wetlands and grasslands in Saskatoon and DONATE YOUR BOTTLES TO A BOTTLE DRIVE!
There are two amazing options for how to do this.
OPTION ONE We will come and pick up, if you CONTACT US phone or text us at 306.380.5368 or email friendsafforestation@gmail.com Thanks so much!!!! The Friends will sort out the bags and boxes of recycle donations according to the SARCAN protocols, and stand in the line ups, and issue to you a charitable tax receipt!
We would love to give you a pamphlet with more information about the urban regional parks and our non-profit charity named Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc.!
We are raising money specifically to erect motorized vehicle barriers to mitigate illegal vehicle trespass into an urban regional parks, and to stop illegal trash dumping. We are further raising money to erect signs for the urban regional parks. If you think safe parks are a swell deal, please contact us.
OPTION TWO Should you wish to drop off your bottles, and use the afforestation SARCAN Drop & Go number to make a donation it is …106100594 The other way is to drop off your bottles at SARCAN Drop & Go by following these simple steps to support the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc.
Donate the value of your order to The Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Charity!
Drop & Go is a new service that is available at all SARCAN depots Saskatchewan. It allows customers to skip lineups by leaving their order at the depot and getting their refunds transferred electronically. Your order will still be counted by our same great staff!
Donate your order to
Follow these easy steps:
At home, separate your recycling – put plastics, cartons and aluminum cans into bags, put glass beverage containers into boxes. Don’t forget to include milk containers!
Visit a SARCAN Depot and look for Drop & Go – for a full list of locations, see the reverse side of this page.
Follow instructions on the screen. Type 106100594 when prompted to enter the group phrase. It is simple!
The amount of your order will be processed and paid directly to the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. non profit environmental charity
The group phrase works at all 72 depots across the province, so your friends and family across Saskatchewan can donate too! Drop and Go Locations
Depot
How to get to Drop & Go
Humboldt
Side entrance to the north of the building
La Ronge
Side entrance on the south side of the building
Maple Creek
Entrance at back of building
Martensville
Entrance to the left of the main doors
Meadow Lake
Entrance to the east of the building
Moose Jaw
Entrance to the south of the building
North Battleford
Entrance on the east side of the building
Prince Albert – Express
Entrance on the north side of the building
Regina Rochdale
Entrance to the right of the main doors
Regina Vic East
Entrance to the left of the main doors
Saskatoon East
Entrance to the right of the main doors
Saskatoon North
Entrance to the north of the building
Saskatoon West
Enter through Avenue X (west side) doors
Spiritwood
Entrance to the right of the main doors
Swift Current
Entrance to the left of the main doors
Tisdale
Entrance on the east side of the building
Weyburn
Entrance in the back of the building
Wynyard
Entrance on the right side of the building
Yorkton
Entrance to the left of the main doors
For all other SARCAN depots, Drop & Go is located inside the customer area. Just watch for pink signs when you arrive or speak to one of our friendly staff members.
“St. Barbe’s unique capacity to pass on his enthusiasm to others. . . Many foresters all over the world found their vocations as a result of hearing ‘The Man of the Trees’ speak. I certainly did, but his impact has been much wider than that. Through his global lecture tours, St. Barbe has made millions of people aware of the importance of trees and forests to our planet.” Allan Grainger
“The science of forestry arose from the recognition of a universal need. It embodies the spirit of service to mankind in attempting to provide a means of supplying forever a necessity of life and, in addition, ministering to man’s aesthetic tastes and recreational interests. Besides, the spiritual side of human nature needs the refreshing inspiration which comes from trees and woodlands. If a nation saves its trees, the trees will save the nation. And nations as well as tribes may be brought together in this great movement, based on the ideal of beautifying the world by the cultivation of one of God’s loveliest creatures – the tree.” ~ Richard St. Barbe Baker.
“I believed that God has lent us the Earth. It belongs as much to those who come after us as to us, and it ill behooves us by anything we do or neglect, to deprive them of benefits which are in our power to bequeath.” Richard St. Barbe Baker
Friluftsliv, what does it mean? Friluftsliv, is a Swedish word which literally means free-airlife and generally refers to outdoor education and nature tourism. How do you experience free-airlife in an urban regional park open to the general public? How would you identify your outdoor experience?
The 6th International Conference on Monitoring and Management of Visitors in Recreational and Protected Areas ( MMV ) examined many co-existing and dispartate segments for greenspaces. The gamut ranged from the value of outdoor activities, the outdoor nature experience, health and wellness in nature, the visitor experience, recreational values, the carrying capacity of greenspaces, user and visitor monitoring, the impact of tourism, nature educational perspectives, protected areas, user behavior, management strategies, conservation, and sustainable development, children, conflicts, risk and safety, assessments and research.
How does an urban consumptive culture weigh in alongside intangible heritage assets. Is it feasible to acknowledge natural, man-made and spiritual heritage assets and their values? What is the same about heritage management, and nature conservation when it comes to interpreting value of place? What is the difference between assessment measures and the process implemented to rate the importance and value of features, and place identity? Should communities strive to identify resources, and to the identity of place of biodiversity in the grand scheme? What idealogy, and framework is used to ascertain the significance of the built and natural features, assets, and the total user package?
It is all a balancing act, a dance between the context and monitoring or experiences, attitudes, in the dynamic rhythm of time and space. It is the vulnerability of the semi-wilderness habitat amid the exponential increase of the anthropogenic footprint. Its the indicator of the natural capital asset valuation system contrasting and comparing native environments with cultural heritage.
Users, and site visitors come to the afforestation area with a wide variety of experience needs, wishes and demands all placed on the environment.
Natural features with important physical and biological formations Geological and physiographical formations Aesthetic resources: landscapes, forests, wetlands etc Indigenous species · Animals · plants · Non-living organisms Exotic species creating the built heritage landscape · Animals · plants · Non-living organisms Systems of scientific importance Conservation of natural beauty Biodiversity Geomorphological Diversity Geological Diversity Distinctive Ecosystems Genetic Diversity Indigenous Species Natural Integrity Ecosystems Formations and Processes of Ecosystems Evolution and Succession Processes Typology
SHAPED NATURAL ENVIRONMENT Parks and Gardens Sacred Natural Wetlands Sites Underwater Cultural Heritage Humans in Nature Outdoor Centres Activity Centres BUILT ENVIRONMENT Trails SW OLRA Utilities ARCHAEOLOGICAL SITES AND MEMES Archaeological Sites Pleistocene Glacial Spillway PLACES OF MEMORY Old Bone Trail Settlers and homesteaders Biographies of namesakes West Swale
(Chart adapted from Papathansiou-Zuhrt (2012))
Bibliography
Fredman, Peter, Marie Stenseke, Hanna LIljendahl, Anders Mossing and Daniel Laven. eds (2012) The 6th International Conference on Monitoring and Management of Visitors in Recreational and Protected Areas. (MMV) Outdoor Recreation in Change – Current Knowledge and Future Challenges. Stockholm, Sweden.
Papathansiou-Zuhrt, Dorothea. (2012) See TCP Sagittarius. Golden Bow: Teaching Modules. Development of Transnational Synergies for Sustainable Growth Areas. Updated Version 2012.
Please help protect / enhance your afforestation areas, please contact the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. (e-mail / e-transfers )Support the afforestation areas with your donation or membership ($20.00/year). Please donate by paypal using the e-mail friendsafforestation AT gmail.com, or by using e-transfers Please and thank you! Your donation and membership is greatly appreciated. Members e-mail your contact information to be kept up to date! Canada Helps
So this is the note from Regan Olson, environmental protection officer with the City of Saskatoon;
“The George Genereux Urban Regional Park is an afforestation area located on the north side of the overpass on Highway 7 at the west end of Saskatoon. At this location, 30 cubic yard roll-off bins were filled with various waste by volunteers from the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas, SOS Trees Inc., City staff and residents from nearby. This included heavy equipment such as a skidsteer and a tractor which were essential to get some of the heavy items that have been illegally dumped here over the years. These large piles included shingles and concrete. The concrete was relocated to help re-enforce present berms on site that are utilized to help block access.
A huge thank you goes out to those that donated time & equipment to make this possible!!
The bin was emptied 5 times in total with waste with an accumulated weight of 9,860 Kg’s
9 tires that were taken to A1 tire for recycling.
A small amount of syringes were clean up and properly disposed of from this site.
Also please see the link below for more information on this area:“
Can you imagine it, 5 each 30 cubic yard roll-off bins were taken away full to the top with trash placed into the forest – an urban regional park – by folks too lazy or too cheap to go to the landfill! These bins are much bigger than the 4.5 𝑚 cubed 𝑜𝑟 6 cubic 𝑦𝑎𝑟𝑑 𝑚𝑒𝑡𝑎𝑙 bins behind apartment buildings to give you an idea of the size. The bins at the forest were 5 times bigger than the apartment building bins, and still five each of the 30 cubic yard size were filled up! So that is like hauling away 25 apartment sized bins from a forest, can you imagine!!??? Who would be crazy enough to dump in an urban regional park, and says to themselves well here is a gorgeous forest, so I think I’m going to dump some trash so the classrooms doing nature place based education field trips can wade through the garbage. Arrrgghghhh! How silly is that. So here we have some wonderful results from stewards of Saskatoon urban regional parks.
For those of you who like Imperial measurements, 9,860 kg is 21,737.58 pounds! That is like hauling 20 Grand Pianos out of the park or the volunteers picking up and lifting 20 American Bison out of the park. Or to put it another way, the volunteers would have had to lift 50 adult bears to get to that weight. So, a lot was accomplished, and there is just no way to say thank you often enough! So this means that on average each and every volunteer did 1/2 ton each!!! WOW WOW WOW isn’t that amazing.
Thank you so very much to volunteers from SOS Trees Inc. for helping out during the Arbor Week Celebrations with the afforestation area clean up at George Genereux Urban Regional Park.
Thank you kindly to members from the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. for coming out to the clean up.
We had so many folks from the community who heard of the clean up as well, and wanted to help out and learn more about the afforestation area. So, to all these people, thank you for taking time on a Saturday to help with the clean up, the afforestation area is amazing now, absolutely amazing, and so much safer, and pleasant to enjoy as an urban regional park, indeed.
The City of Saskatoon environmental protection officer Chelsey Studer was out helping with the clean up loading buckets, her truck, other trucks, and helping with hazardous waste collection and tire collection. The City of Saskatoon arranged the Loraas bins to be on-site and waived the tipping fees.
Appreciation is extended to Evan & Ila’s No Frills Westgate Plaza 2410 22 St W at Avenue W North for helping with refreshments on the hot day. As people sweltered, the bananas, juice, water and granola bar kept everyone hydrated, full of sustenance – so that was Yay!
We had some unique people out at the clean up. Two helpers from Len’s Hauling came with a truck, kept track of the volunteer bags to take them to the Loraas dumpster on-site, and they hauled so very much out of the forest. They took care of the old stove, lumber, the heavy water-sogged fibreglas insulation that was at least 8 feet wide, and rolled into 4 foot diameter rolls, and weighed a ton. The final one, was so heavy, it needed three people to get it into the bucket of the front end loader, and up into the truck. Another fiberglas roll needed to be cut in half to also get it dragged out of the forest and into the front end loader bucket.
Speaking of the front end loader, Don who lived nearby took care of a whole house that was discarded in the forest, lumber, plastic siding, eavestroughs, were in a pile, and volunteers helped load the bucket and off the front end loader went to the Loraas bin on-site. Wow! The front-end loader, and Don’s expertise driving it helped so very much and we are all grateful. The front-end loader, took care of much more than just the fibreglas insulation, he was able to scoop lumber and shingles that had decayed into the sod turf, scoop bags of garbage the volunteers had piled together, and a huge motor that was in the forest, which was much to heavy to shift by volunteers on foot. He was up at the lake enjoying our summer weather, and made a special trip back while the Loraas bins were out just to help, so that is also going above and beyond. Thanks!
Another amazing help for the clean up was Paul and his puppy dog with his skid steer. Well Paul shifted shingle piles also into the Loraas bin, piles of wood, and cement blocks. There was, for some reason more than one pile of concrete at the afforestation area. Paul also found another motor in the afforestation area which is now removed, and in the Loraas bin and taken away. While Paul did many loads of trash to the Loraas bin, he also moved the concrete and cement onto the existing built berms to help reinforce barriers to prevent more trash dumping! Yay! This was so much appreciated also!
CJWW radio broadcast the cleanup on the airwaves, and online additionally which was so very helpful. It was a tricky wicket, because to comply with COVID protocols, it was originally thought that 10 people would be the maximum outside, but then the protocols changed to 150 shortly before the clean up date, and how to change 10 people to 150 in a short time, well CJWW came to the rescue! Thank you ever so much!
Sept 19, 2020 – 9,270Kg or 9.27 tons or 10.2 US tons or 204,367 pounds removed
So on October 3, 2020 – 2,660kg’s was removed
There were additionally six cleanups in 2020 using the MVA bins, and one day with the MVA support to fill truck and trailer.
June 5, 2021 – 9,860 Kg’s removed
Between 2020 and 2021 the TOTAL is OVER 21,790 kg of trash removed from George Genereux Urban Regional Park in Saskatoon and note cement placed onto berms not included in weight
So to everyone who celebrated some very special days….
June 5 ….. Arbor Week request for city proclamation by SOS Trees Inc.!
June 5 ….. the first day of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.
June 5 ….. International Trails Day.
June 5 ….. World Environment Day.
June 5 is….. Clean Green Community Scene.
Hats off to you! You are truly part of #generationrestoration