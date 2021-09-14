The Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area has a heritage trail running through it. The Old Bone Trail is part of its history.

Where the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas once told a partial story including only what may be only the “what” and “how” stories of The Old Bone Trail, there was no mention as to “why” The Old Bone Trail came to exist.

So, if you are wondering where the previous Old Bone Trail posts have gone they have been removed in the spirit of Truth and Reconciliation until such time as a more complete story or series of stories can be told relating the entire heritage and history.

In honour of Truth and Reconciliation Week 2021 Mon., Sep. 27, 2021 – Fri., Oct. 1, 2021

Buffalo of North America

True reconciliation is never cheap, for it is based on forgiveness which is costly. Forgiveness in turn depends on repentance, which has to be based on an acknowledgment of what was done wrong, and therefore on disclosure of the truth. You cannot forgive what you do not know. Desmond Tutu

Reconciliation is to understand both sides; to go to one side and describe the suffering being endured by the other side, and then go to the other side and describe the suffering being endured by the first side. Nhat Hanh

There is no reconciliation until you recognize the dignity of the other, until you see their view- you have to enter into the pain of the people. You’ve got to feel their need. John M. Perkins

Buffalo Extermination was an Act of Genocide. Dibaajimowin

Bison Hunting Wikipedia.

Buffalo Skulls. The New Inquiry

Buffalo Slaughter Greed kills the magnificent prairie beast and changes native life forever. CBC

The Buffalo War. Buffalo: Yesterday and Today. PBS.org

Chapter 13, Buffalo Genocide in Nineteenth Century North America: Kill, Skin and Sell. Colonial Genocide in Indigenous North America

Genocide by Other Means: U.S. Army Slaughtered Buffalo in Plains Indian Wars. Indian Country Today

‘Kill every Buffalo you Can! Every Buffalo Dead is an Indian Gone’ The Atlantic.

Where the Buffalo No Longer Roamed. The Transcontinental Railroad connected east and west – and accelerated the destruction of what had been in the centre of North America. Smithsonian Magazine.

