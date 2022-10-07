Afforestation Areas 2023 Calendar!

2023 Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inspirational Calendar. Landscapes courtesy Vivian Allan. Sample January Month of the seasonal inspirational calendar! Support Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area and George Genereux Urban Regional Park in Saskatoon

Saskatoon Afforesation Areas Inspirational 2023 Calendar

Come out to our Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Booths!

In partnership and with gratitude to Saskatchewan Polytechnic. Marvel at the landscapes, plants, birds and animals of the two Saskatoon Afforestation Areas throughout the months. Appreciate our urban forest with this inspirational calendar featuring quotations from the mover and shaker the one and only global conservationist Richard St. Barbe Baker. Come to Nature. Come to Life. Community Place Making in the forest. Get your Christmas presents for that hard to shop for someone today! Celebrate Saskatoon and our urban forest!

Saskatoon’s Secret Forests transforming to Hidden Gems.

Support the afforestation areas.

Buy a calendar Saturday October 15 between 10 a.m.–6 p.m. and Sunday October 16 between 11 a.m.–5 p.m. at the Mall at Lawson Heights 134 Primrose Drive Mall!

OR

Buy a calendar Saturday October 22 and Sunday October 23 between Noon to 8 p.m. at the Reflections Art Show Prairieland Exhibition Hall E!

See you there!

If you cannot come to these locations, Email friendsafforestation@gmail.com for your calendar today!

See the great work done by the non profit environmental charity, on YouTube, or at the Wildwoods of Saskatoon Virtual Premiere Film! October 24 at 7:00 pm

For directions as to how to drive to “George Genereux” Urban Regional Park

For directions on how to drive to Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

For more information:

Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits

NEW P4G District Official Community Plan

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′

Addresses:

Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A

Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A

S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A

NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063

Wikimapia Map: type in Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Google Maps South West Off Leash area location pin at parking lot

Web page: https://stbarbebaker.wordpress.com

Where is the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area? with map

Where is the George Genereux Urban Regional Park (Afforestation Area)?with map

Pinterest richardstbarbeb

Blogger: FriendsAfforestation

Tumblr friendsafforestation.tumblr.comFacebook Group Page: Users of the George Genereux Urban Regional Park

Facebook: StBarbeBaker Afforestation Area

Facebook for the non profit Charity Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. FriendsAreas

Facebook group page : Users of the St Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Facebook: South West OLRA

Reddit: FriendsAfforestation

Twitter: St Barbe Baker Charity Twitter:FriendsAreas

Mix: friendsareas

YouTube

Please help protect / enhance your afforestation areas, please contact the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. (e-mail / e-transfers )Support the afforestation areas with your donation or membership ($20.00/year). Please donate by paypal or by using e-transfers Please and thank you! Your donation and membership is greatly appreciated. Members e-mail your contact information to be kept up to date!

Donations can be made through Paypal, Canada Helps, Contact Donate A Car Canada, SARCAN Drop & Go 106100594 for the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc.

United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration

Use the UN Decade’s Visual Identity

Make it your own

Spread the word about the UN Decade

Let’s Bring Back Forests

Let’s Green Our Cities

“Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..”

Richard St. Barbe Baker