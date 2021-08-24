Vexillology for the National Forest Week Flag

National Forest Week The last full week of September. Maple Leaf Day the Wednesday of that week.

National Forest Week Flag Vexillology

By raising a flag, this act unites citizens across the city to recognize the value of trees and forests in our life and community. A flag raising campaign inaugurates a campaign to commemorate all the amazing benefits that our urban forests provide. This flag is a tribute to the role of urban forests in our life. More than one tree – an urban forest – is depicted inside a gold shield. This golden symbol of protection relates the value of protecting trees, rural forests and urban forests through the Official Community plans, government departments such as Urban Forestry, Green Infrastructure Strategy, Parks and tree bylaws. The shield of protection recognizes the value of biodiversity, nature-based solutions to climate action, and the very oxygen we breathe. The shield, stripes use the colors green and gold and the pride in the strategic goal of environmental leadership and the strategic goal of quality of life.. The gold stripes symbolize the diverse cultures and areas in Canada and how much the residents appreciate a green city, country and nation. The green bands correlate with our native ecosystems and how fortunate we are that Canada and all the cities provide a beautiful green environment with trees in our parks, landscapes and boulevards – a veritable forest on the prairies, and across the nation. The double green bands resonate with the National Maple Leaf flag of Canada. The white bands resonate with peace, hope, tranquility – and therefore, this flag might be referred to as a nation united between all the neighbourhoods as represented by the gold bands. The protected forests and trees in our city neighbourhoods and rural countryside are flanked by two vertical green bars symbolizing our grassland prairies – boreal forests and our urban parks and forests. The gold is also the symbol of the harvest, reaping the invaluable history of ethnobotany, food forests, and the rich interdependence between the citizens of Canada historically, and the harvest of enriched health and wellness for our Nation’s residents and eco-system biodiversity presently and into the future. The tree canopy providing shade, symbolizes the health benefits provided to residents from the cooling effect of trees during this era of climate change, and the reflection of trees in the water, as trees raise the water table, encouraging the flow of rivers, lakes and wetlands throughout Canada.

National Forest Week Flag Raising Ceremony

Flag Raising Ceremony Mon Sep 20 2:00 show your support for Saskatoon’s urban forests – Come to City Hall!

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′

Addresses:

Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A

Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A

S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A

NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063

““Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..” Richard St. Barbe Baker