Win $1,000 – just take a selfie

Celebrate Canada Historic Places Days. This selfie contest and a chance to win $$$1,000.00 if very easy to do. Between July 3rd – 31st, take the time to enter the Canada Historic Places Days Selfie Contest and you are entered for a chance to win $1000 for yourself AND $1000 for a historic place! Guess what? Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is an historic site, and you can enter your selfie to enter the contest. That’s not all. George Genereux Urban Regional Park is also an historic site!

So you want to learn how to enter a contest for $1,000?

Go to each of the two above places by using their links between July 3rd – 31st .

Download one of the images from the photo gallery –Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area or George Genereux Urban Regional Park.

Add your selfie over top of the gallery image at that same webpage.

Add a tag #HistoricPlacesDays, tag the historic place #RichardStBarbeBakerAfforestationArea or #GeorgeGenereuxUrbanRegionalPark, then just tag and follow @nationaltrustca

Share on your Instagram, Twitter or Facebook

Isn’t that easy?

Take a selfie at George Genereux Urban Regional Park (virtually – remotely) and enter a contest for a chance to win $1,000

Take a selfie at Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (virtually – remotely) and enter a contest for a chance to win $1,000

For directions as to how to drive to “George Genereux” Urban Regional Park

For directions on how to drive to Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

For more information:

Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits

NEW P4G District Official Community Plan

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′

Addresses:

Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A

Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A

S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A

NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063

Wikimapia Map: type in Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Google Maps South West Off Leash area location pin at parking lot

Web page: https://stbarbebaker.wordpress.com

Where is the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area? with map

Where is the George Genereux Urban Regional Park (Afforestation Area)?with map

Pinterest richardstbarbeb

Blogger: FriendsAfforestation

Tumblr friendsafforestation.tumblr.comFacebook Group Page: Users of the George Genereux Urban Regional Park

Facebook: StBarbeBaker Afforestation Area

Facebook for the non profit Charity Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. FriendsAreas

Facebook group page : Users of the St Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Facebook: South West OLRA

Reddit: FriendsAfforestation

Twitter: St Barbe Baker Charity Twitter:FriendsAreas

Mix: friendsareas

YouTube

Please help protect / enhance your afforestation areas, please contact the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. (e-mail / e-transfers )

Donate your old vehicle, here’s how!

Support using Canada Helps

Support via a recycling bottle donation

United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration

““Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..” Richard St. Barbe Baker