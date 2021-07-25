Wild About Saskatoon has started a programme called Pollinator Paradise YXE.

What do you think of a 175,218 square meter allocation for a YXE pollinator paradise?

For an urban city like Saskatoon planning to meet one million residents by 2063, it is wise to show environmental leadership. The City of Saskatoon cannot do it alone, residents have to come to the forefront to help with pollinator garden planting.

Wild About Saskatoon mentions that “the first 50 people to certify your back yard, garden, or school yard as a Pollinator Paradise will receive our beautiful Pollinator Paradise YXE sign (retail value $39.95) for free.”

There is more information and YouTube videos on Pollinator Paradise YXE.

Query? Should there be pollinator gardens planted in the two afforestation areas by making use of the Utility Right-Of-Ways? What would it mean? Checking out the ROW zones of the afforestation areas on Google Earth there would be:

There is the potential for a whopping 141,536 square meters of pollinator gardens at Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

AND

There is also potential for another 33,682 square metes of pollinator gardens at George Genereux Urban Regional Park

AND it would mean invasive species would be much much easier to keep in check, and the cost of maintenance would go way way down, and the numbers of pollinators would be greatly benefited by a total of 175,218 square meters of pollinator gardens. Well, part of it could be food forests if low growing berry bushes were planted in the boundary zone, and pollinator gardens in the wire zone of the right of ways.

What do you think? Is 175,218 square meters of pollinator paradise something which would show good environmental and pollinator-friendly management practices? Is it a good idea?

Already from the closure of the east side of Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area to motorized vehicular traffic, the number of native plants is exponentially increasing without motorized vehicles using the urban regional park as a road bringing in invasive plants from everywhere. There is starting to be a rebound with an increase in native plants, and numbers of species already – without an anthropogenic management plan, just letting Mother Nature do the native flora plantings!

There are a few more resources included as follows:

Managing Rights of Way ROW for Pollinators: A practical Guide for Managers

Monarch Butterfly Milkweed Garden 101

Pollinators and Rights-Of-Way Integrated Vegetation Management – How to Build a Pollinator Eco-system

Increasing Seed of Wildflowers Valuable to Pollinators

Bee ID Guide

Roadside Vegetation and Rights of Way The Ohio State University

NAPPC Plight of the Pollinator Maintaining ROW Access and Pollinator Access North American Pollinator Protection Campaign

Interseeding Wildflowers to Diversify Grasslands for Pollinators

Build a Bee Condo

Pollinator Corridors under power lines BC Hydro Power Smart Prepare and Submit a ROW proposal

5 Things kinds can do to Help Pollinators

Bumble Bee Conservation A pamphlet

Gardening for Pollinators U.S. Forest Service

Landscaping for Pollinators. Small Scale…Large Scale… Penn State Department of Entomology

Buying Bee-Safe Plants

Habitat Highways National Wildlife Federation

Pollinator Puzzle

Pollinator Habitat Scorecard

Roadsides and Rights-of-Ways Minnesota Department of Agriculture

Pollinators and Roadsides: Best management practices for Managers and Decision Makers

Xerces Society Native Thistle Conservation Guide

Rethinking Rights of Way Landscapes to benefit pollinator species Science Borealis

Nesting Resources for Pollinator Habitats

Rights of Way, Roads and Pollinators Webinar

Pollinators Department of Highways Pollinator Friendly Practices and Information under FHWA

Who are the pollinators?

Lifelines YouTube Video Utility Rights of Way and pollinators

Mission Monarch

Pollinators and Roadsides – Linn County

Endangered Pollinators

Rights of Way Habitat Restoration Program Canadian Wildlife Federation

How to Create a Pollinator-friendly garden David Suzuki Foundation

Canadian Chapter of the Rights-of-Way Habitat Working Group (ROWHWG) rownetwork@cwf-fcf.org

Bumble Bee Watch Download apps for iOS or Android.

Powerline Right-Of-Way management and flower-visiting insects: How vegetation management can promote pollinator diversity Scientific paper on journal PLOS One

Budburst: Budburst brings together researchers, horticulturists, and community scientists on a shared journey to uncover the stories of plants affected by human impacts on the environment. Budburst tells these stories through data collection, data sharing, education, and personal connections.

Catch the Buzz – Pollinator Habitat in Utility Rights-Of-Way Northern Arizona University

Find out what else you can do to help Bring Back the Pollinators.

Species at risk: Mormon Metalmark (Apodemia mormo) butterfly depends on buckwheat host plant.

Milkweed with Monarch Buttefly (Danaus plexippus)

Viceroy Butterfly Limenitis archippus Courtesy Benny Mazur

Monarch Butterfly (Danaus plexippus) Photo credit Paul Stein

Monarch Butterfly (Danaus plexippus) photo credit William Warby

