Today is a great day to open and sign into iNaturalist to your computer, and explore the world, Saskatchewan or Saskatoon for the exciting plants and animals around us.

Then on your smart phone download iNaturalist app, and sign in.

In the winter time, one can still take pictures of animals and birds. Discover fresh tracks and scat on the snow. Find plants, feathers, lichen on trees to take pictures of through the iNaturalist app.

There are YouTube tutorials posted, and informational iNaturalist pdfs online to get you started. There are getting started and teacher’s guides. You get out of it what you put into it.

Let us know if you have any questions or would like to go out to the afforestation areas for a tour!

Also, the Friends still has a prize worth $50 retail to anyone who finds the Linden tree in the west side of Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area! Send us the GPS or let us know where you found it. It is a treasure hunt!

American Beaver, Porcupine, Red-winged Blackbird, Fawn, Mallard Ducks, Waxwing, Rabbit, Deer Chappell Marsh. West Swale Wetlands. Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area. Saskatoon, SK, CA

For directions as to how to drive to “George Genereux” Urban Regional Park

For directions on how to drive to Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

For more information:

Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits

NEW P4G District Official Community Plan

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′

Addresses:

Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A

Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A

S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A

NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063

Wikimapia Map: type in Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Google Maps South West Off Leash area location pin at parking lot

Web page: https://stbarbebaker.wordpress.com

Where is the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area? with map

Where is the George Genereux Urban Regional Park (Afforestation Area)?with map

United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration

“Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..” Richard St. Barbe Baker

“Every charitable act is a stepping stone toward heaven.” Henry Ward Beecher