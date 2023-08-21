The Call of Earth’s Guardians

Oh, seekers of the green, gather near,

Listen closely to the call you hear.

Amidst the twin crisis, we take a stand,

Join us as guardians, hand in hand.



Climate change and biodiversity’s plight,

Call us forth to champion what’s right.

United Nations’ goals guide our way,

Life on Land, Life underwater, each day.



As a board member, duties you’ll embrace,

Guiding our nonprofit with love and grace.

Plan events that stir hearts and minds,

Grant writer, weaving dreams that bind.



Tours and fair booths, where connections are made,

Serve as a beacon, lighting up the glade.

Board of directors, a foundation strong,

Fundraising events, weaving a hopeful song.



Education and awareness, we’ll embark,

On a journey to unveil nature’s arc.

Richard St. Barbe Baker, George Genereux’s grace,

No longer secrets, but Saskatoon’s Hidden Gems embrace.



Inclusivity and equality, our guiding light,

Breaking barriers, ensuring all take flight.

Disabilities, indigenous kin, and the races,

LGBTQI2S+ communities, in all their graces.



Immigrants, refugees, newcomers seeking peace,

Low-income households, their worries cease.

Youth and seniors, united hand in hand,

Mental illness warriors, a compassionate band.



Victims of violence, healing hearts with care,

Low literacy struggles, knowledge we’ll share.

Forests, wetlands, trees, their healing embrace,

Physical and mental wellness they efface.



Let 192 hectares, a haven be found,

Welcoming greenspaces, equity shall abound.

Though summer keeps us apart, a vibrant dream,

Our Annual General Meeting, in September’s gleam.



Advocate for species at risk, their plea,

Red-Berried Elder, Green Ash, heritage’s decree.

American Elm, a poignant sight,

Turkey Vulture soars, its wings in flight.



Northern Small Yellow Lady’s Slipper, vulnerable it stands,

Western Yellowjacket, its fate in our hands.

Goldenrod Gall Fly, Woodland Skipper’s plight,

Silver-spotted Skipper, let its wings take flight.



American White Pelican, Canada Warbler’s song,

Semipalmated Sandpiper, where they belong.

Pine Grosbeak, a vibrant vision rare,

Barred Tiger Salamander, let’s show we care.



Horned Grebe, Bank Swallow, their stories unfold,

Baird’s Sparrow, Grasshopper’s story untold.

Western Grebe, Bobolink, a fragile dance,

Red-necked Phalarope, Lesser Yellowlegs’ chance.



And nearby, the majestic Whooping Crane,

Endangered, yet its spirit remains.

Join us, Earth’s guardians, as one,

Together, we’ll ensure a brighter sun.



Take action now, heed Earth’s plea,

Answer the call, let your spirit be free.

Join our board, become a volunteer anew,

Together, we’ll protect, preserve, and renew.

Answer the Call: Become a Guardian Today!

To express your interest or inquire further, please reach out to us at email: friendsafforestation@gmail.com.

Equity Conservation Community Engagement

For directions as to how to drive to “George Genereux” Urban Regional Park

For directions on how to drive to Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

For more information:

Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits

NEW P4G District Official Community Plan

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′

Addresses:

Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A

Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A

S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A

NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063

Wikimapia Map: type in Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Google Maps South West Off Leash area location pin at parking lot

Web page: https://stbarbebaker.wordpress.com

Where is the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area? with map

Where is the George Genereux Urban Regional Park (Afforestation Area)?with map

“Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..”

Richard St. Barbe Baker

