World Humanitarian Day

19 August

On World Humanitarian Day, our digital art shall weave,

Stories of those in need, those who help and believe.

Championing the Sustainable Development Goals with pride,

Recounting Richard St. Barbe Baker’s humanitarian stride.



In Kenya’s heart, where the Sahara’s grip took hold,

And the forest’s demise, a dire tale was foretold.

Farms dwindled, the land strangled by desert’s might,

No more could they bear children, hope out of sight.



Richard St. Barbe Baker, Baba Wya Miti’s call,

To protect the forest, to prevent its final fall.

Five hundred volunteers, standing strong and true,

Fifty chosen for a trial, their duty they knew.



A badge on their wrists, beads of green and white,

Green, a reminder to plant, to keep nature in sight.

White, a safi heart, for every man of the trees,

Their obligation clear, their purpose with ease.



Fifty became the seeds of a faith so profound,

Evenings at the camp, more guardians found.

When good deeds ran dry, they planted trees anew,

Over eighty thousand young Mutarakwa grew.



Their simple faith inspired tribes, once at odds,

Banding together, breaking distrust’s wicked facade.

“TWAHAMWE,” they proclaimed, in unity they’d stand,

Pulling together, hand in hand.



The “Watu wa Miti,” Guardians of the Trees,

Three missions embraced, with hearts at ease.

Planting ten trees each year, a pledge so bold,

A good deed daily, caring for trees untold.



Richard St. Barbe Baker, visionary and sage,

Taught agroforestry, a wisdom for every age.

His humanitarian aid, a lifeline for the land,

Saving lives, nurturing futures, a selfless hand.



Let’s honor his legacy, his lessons evergreen,

On World Humanitarian Day, a vibrant scene.

Digital art shall tell tales of compassion’s might,

As we carry forward his legacy, shining bright.



Humanitarian Legacy: Guardians of Life

To express your interest in the non profit environmental charity Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. or inquire further as volunteer, supporter or board member, please reach out to us at email: friendsafforestation@gmail.com.

Photo of Richard St. Barbe Baker Courtesy: University of Saskatchewan, University Archives & Special Collections,

