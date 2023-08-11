Nature’s Call: Answer as a Steward

Ode to the Seekers of a Greener World

Come, ye passionate souls of Earth’s embrace,

Seekers of change, stewards of nature’s grace!

In this poetic realm, I implore you all,

To heed the call, join our noble board’s call.

As a board member, duties you shall bear,

Guiding our nonprofit with heartfelt care.

Strategic planning, policies to mold,

Championing causes that make Earth’s heart bold.

But fear not, for in this endeavor you find,

A multitude of benefits, generous and kind.

Unleash your spirit, unleash your might,

In this voyage, your purpose takes flight.

Plan events that echo through the ages,

Awakening minds, igniting sparks on life’s stages.

From fair booths to tours, we’ll spread the word,

Igniting passion for the green gems unheard.

Volunteer! Let your actions pave the way,

For the change we seek, day after day.

Grant writer, your words shall flow like a stream,

Securing resources, fulfilling our dream.

Serve on the board, a beacon of light,

Collaborate with a team, both bold and bright.

Together, we’ll foster equity and equality,

Breaking systemic barriers with fervent humility.

Our afforestation areas, hidden gems they’ll be,

Richard St. Barbe Baker, George Genereux, wild and free.

Unveiling their geology, history, and heritage,

They’ll no longer be secrets, but cherished on the pilgrimage

Inclusive and inviting, these green spaces will bloom,

For equity-deserving groups, dispelling all gloom.

Persons with disabilities, indigenous kin,

Racialized communities, let the healing begin.

LGBTQI2S+ voices, let them rise,

Immigrants, refugees, welcome under open skies.

Low-income households, youth with dreams in their sight,

Seniors, mental illness warriors, emerge into light.

Victims of violence, seekers of solace and peace,

Persons with low literacy, let knowledge’s power increase.

Forests, wetlands, and trees, nature’s embrace,

Nourish bodies and minds, healing’s gentle grace.

Let 192 hectares, a sanctuary of green,

Become a haven for all, where solace is seen.

Though summer keeps us apart, September’s light will shine,

Our Annual General Meeting, a gathering divine.

Advocate for species at risk, they need your voice,

Red-Berried Elder, Green Ash, and the American Elm, their choice.

Turkey Vulture soars, seeking protection’s aid,

While Small Yellow Lady’s Slipper in delicate beauty fades.

Western Yellowjacket, Goldenrod Gall Fly,

Woodland Skipper, Silver-spotted in the sky,

American White Pelican, Canada Warbler’s song,

Semipalmated Sandpiper, Pine Grosbeak strong.

Barred Tiger Salamander, a symbol of Earth’s plight,

Horned Grebe, Bank Swallow, Baird’s Sparrow’s flight,

Grasshopper Sparrow and Western Grebe, hear their call,

Bobolink’s melody, Red-necked Phalarope’s dance enthral.

Lesser Yellowlegs, a fragile beauty so rare,

And the Whooping Crane, endangered, their wings flare.

Together, let’s protect these species, one and all,

In their existence, Earth’s wonders forever enthralled.

So heed the call, join our noble quest,

Together, we shall weave nature’s tale, blessed.

In the realm of William Wordsworth’s kin,

Join our board, let the steward in you begin!

Answer Nature’s Call: Become a Volunteer Today!

Green Skills for Youth: Let’s Shape the Future!

Please engage in our Green Skills For Youth packages;

Richard St. Barbe Baker Stories Place based activities

Exploring the Wildwoods of Saskatoon: The Ecology of a Planted Forest

Living Legacy

To express your interest or inquire further about the non profit environmental charity as supporter, volunteer or to become a board member, please reach out to us at email: friendsafforestation@gmail.com.

For directions as to how to drive to "George Genereux" Urban Regional Park

For directions on how to drive to Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

For more information:

Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits

NEW P4G District Official Community Plan

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city.

Addresses:

Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A

Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A

S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A

NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063

Wikimapia Map: type in Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Google Maps South West Off Leash area location pin at parking lot

Web page: https://stbarbebaker.wordpress.com

Where is the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area? with map

Where is the George Genereux Urban Regional Park (Afforestation Area)?with map

Please help protect / enhance your afforestation areas, please contact the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. Support the afforestation areas with your donation or membership ($20.00/year).

Donations can be made through Paypal, Canada Helps, Contact Donate A Car Canada, SARCAN Drop & Go 106100594 for the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc.

“Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..”

Richard St. Barbe Baker