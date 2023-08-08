Exciting Opportunity: Promote Equity, Conservation, and Community Engagement in Saskatoon’s Hidden Gems

🌍🌱 Exciting Opportunity: Join us in Creating a Greener and More Inclusive Future! 🌳🦋

As we celebrate the upcoming International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples on August 9, we invite you to be a part of our non-profit environmental charity as a dedicated and passionate board member. Together, we can make a remarkable impact on our community and contribute to the preservation of our natural treasures. Support reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous persons regarding perspectives on the land and provide the opportunity for cross-cultural learning about these lands and their history.

Duties of a Board Member: By joining our board, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our organization. Responsibilities include strategic planning, policy development, financial oversight, and ensuring the achievement of our mission. You will actively participate in board meetings, offer valuable insights, and contribute to decision-making processes.

Benefits of Volunteering as a Board Member: Becoming a board member is not only an enriching experience but also offers numerous benefits. As part of our board, you will have the opportunity to:

🌿 Make a meaningful impact: Drive positive change and contribute to the protection and restoration of our afforestation areas, such as the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area and George Genereux Urban Regional Park.

🌎 Plan impactful events: Help organize engaging and educational events that raise awareness about our natural spaces and promote environmental stewardship.

💡 Develop grant writing skills: Contribute to securing additional funding by assisting with grant writing initiatives.

🎪 Engage the community: Participate in fair booths, tours, and other outreach activities to connect with the public and inspire others to join our cause.

💪 Serve on the board of directors: Collaborate with a diverse group of individuals who share a common passion for environmental conservation and work towards shared goals.

📚 Support education and awareness: Assist in the development of educational materials that highlight the unique geology, history, and heritage of our afforestation areas, transforming them from Saskatoon’s Best Kept Secrets into its Hidden Gems.

💚 Advocate for inclusivity and equality: Champion diversity, break down systemic barriers, and create equitable access to our green spaces for all equity-deserving groups, including persons with disabilities, Indigenous peoples, racialized communities, LGBTQI2S+ individuals, immigrants, low-income households, and more.

Forests, wetlands, and trees are not only essential for our environment but also promote physical and mental well-being. With your help, we can ensure that our 192 hectares (474 acres) of green spaces become welcoming and inviting environments for all. Acknowledging, International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples on August 9, help tell the Indigenous and Métis history of the land that is part of the afforestation areas is one aspect that needs to be included through virtual markers on the digital wayfinding app. The Old Bone Trail, by which Métis brought buffalo bones to the rail yards in Saskatoon, passed through the RSBBAA.

Please note that we do not have meetings over the summer, but our next Annual General Meeting will be held in September. This is an exciting opportunity to make a lasting impact while protecting species at risk, including the Red-Berried Elder, Green Ash, American Elm, Turkey Vulture, Northern Small Yellow Lady’s Slipper, Western Yellowjacket, Goldenrod Gall Fly, Woodland Skipper, Silver-spotted Skipper, American White Pelican, Canada Warbler, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Pine Grosbeak, Barred Tiger Salamander, Horned Grebe, Bank Swallow, Baird’s Sparrow, Grasshopper Sparrow, Western Grebe, Bobolink, Red-necked Phalarope, Lesser Yellowlegs, and the iconic Whooping Crane.

Take Action Now! If you are ready to make a difference and contribute to our vital conservation efforts, we warmly invite you to become a volunteer and join our board. Together, let’s create a sustainable and inclusive future for all.

To express your interest or inquire further, please reach out to us at email: friendsafforestation@gmail.com]. We can’t wait to welcome you to our passionate team of environmental advocates!

Thank you for your commitment to preserving our planet and making a positive impact on our community.

Equity Conservation Community Engagement Become a Board member now Ranked S2 by SCDC Woodland Skipper Ochlodes sylvanoides Medicine Wheel, all is interconnected. Wanuskewin balance and harmony four elements, fire, earth, air and water, are taught through the 6 directions of the medicine wheel. South Great Grand Spirit Thunderbird, Okimaw Piyisiw rain, water East, the sun, Kisikaw Pisim, warmth and light, West Grandfather wind, Kisinipaw Otin, providing the four seasons, North is Kisinipaw Pawkaw Mostos, the Spirit of the Buffalo. The Sacred, the Great Spirit, Kici-Manitou is White above and Mother Earth, Mamawow Nakwaimo Aski, is Green below.

“Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..”

Richard St. Barbe Baker