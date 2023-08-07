Saskatchewan Day: Celebrating Biodiversity and Green Initiatives

Subtitle: A Tribute to the YXE Green Infrastructure Strategy and Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas

Introduction: On this special day of Saskatchewan pride, Saskatchewan Day Monday August 7, let us take a moment to appreciate the wonders of this province’s biodiversity, clean air, and the remarkable efforts of the YXE Green Infrastructure Strategy department in the City of Saskatoon. Their unwavering commitment to developing a pilot master plan for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area and the Small Swale serves as a beacon of hope for the future of naturalized areas. With the potential for expansion to include the George Genereux Urban Regional Park and other greenspaces, this master plan stands as a testament to the city’s dedication to preserving the natural heritage that makes Saskatchewan truly remarkable.

Great Blue Heron Ardea herodias

Preserving Nature’s Gifts: We must extend our heartfelt gratitude to the non-profit environmental charity, Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas. Their tireless efforts in the preservation and conservation of the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area and George Genereux Urban Regional Park have allowed these greenspaces to thrive and flourish. Through the creation of two captivating films, “Legacy of Saskatoon’s Secret Forest” and “Wildwoods of Saskatoon,” accompanied by informative workbook packages, they have shared the wonders of these man-made forests on the prairies, igniting a love for nature and the importance of conservation in the hearts of many.

Protecting Against Trespass and Dumping: The support of the Government of Canada has also been instrumental in preserving these natural havens. With the erection of barriers, new fencing, and park signage at the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area and George Genereux Urban Regional Park, illegal trespass and dumping have been curbed, ensuring the sanctity of these precious green spaces. Such initiatives are crucial in safeguarding the environment and fostering a sense of responsibility and respect among visitors and residents alike.

Prairie Grasslands and Wetlands: Beyond and within the city limits of Saskatoon, the province of Saskatchewan boasts a rich tapestry of native prairie grasslands, wetlands, and local biodiversity. These natural wonders are a testament to the resilience and beauty of the prairies, providing vital habitats for countless species. On this Saskatchewan Day, let us cherish and honor these landscapes, recognizing their significance in sustaining life and enriching our connection to the land.

A Hopeful Future: As we celebrate Saskatchewan Day, we embrace the marvels of this province and express gratitude for those who champion its preservation. The YXE Green Infrastructure Strategy, Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas, and all those who dedicate themselves to environmental conservation inspire hope for the future. Through their collective efforts, we can ensure that Saskatchewan’s biodiversity continues to thrive for generations to come.

Conclusion: On this Saskatchewan Day, let us stand in awe of the natural wonders that surround us. The YXE Green Infrastructure Strategy, along with the dedicated work of Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas, and all green groups exemplify the importance of preserving and protecting our cherished greenspaces. May their efforts serve as an inspiration for communities across Saskatchewan and beyond, as we strive to cultivate a future where biodiversity, clean air, and the wonders of nature are cherished and celebrated.

Saskatchewan Day Monday August 7

For directions as to how to drive to “George Genereux” Urban Regional Park

For directions on how to drive to Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

For more information:

Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits

NEW P4G District Official Community Plan

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′

Addresses:

Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A

Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A

S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A

NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063

Wikimapia Map: type in Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Google Maps South West Off Leash area location pin at parking lot

Web page: https://stbarbebaker.wordpress.com

Where is the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area? with map

Where is the George Genereux Urban Regional Park (Afforestation Area)?with map

“Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..”

Richard St. Barbe Baker