A Symphony of Green Skills

International Youth Day

12 August

Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World

On this International Youth Day, we rise,

With a theme of Green Skills, let’s harmonize.

Towards a sustainable world, our vision clear,

Youth, the architects of change, drawing near.



In the afforestation areas, our canvas wide,

Activities that empower, as youth take stride.

Life on Land, Life underwater, they explore,

Climate Action, Sustainable Cities, hearts soar.



Green Skills for Youth, a path to tread,

Ensure healthy lives, well-being widespread.

Partnerships for the goals, united we stand,

Creating a sustainable world, hand in hand.



Education and awareness, a vibrant stream,

For youth, the future, a powerful dream.

Richard St. Barbe Baker, George Genereux’s grace,

Unlocking secrets, Saskatoon’s Hidden Gems embrace.



Fostering respect, kindling pride in each soul,

The Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas play a role.

Community outreach, environmental education’s might,

From the young to the wise, a lifelong light.



In the end, we conserve what we love*,

Understanding born from teachings above.

Preserved in perpetuity, council’s decree,

The Saskatoon afforestation areas, a legacy.



Witaskêwin’s spirit, together we dwell,

A long-term strategy, in harmony we excel.

Geological wonders, history’s embrace,

Nature’s heritage, woven with grace.



Science and conservation, learning’s embrace,

Hands-on, sustainability’s embrace.

Advocate for inclusivity, equality’s call,

Breaking down barriers, one and all.



Stories of the Old Bone Trail, we share,

Equity-deserving groups, with nature, they pair.

Persons with disabilities, indigenous kin,

Racialized groups, LGBTQI2S+ within.



Immigrants, refugees, newcomers with pride,

Language challenges, bridges we’ll provide.

Low-income households, their burdens release,

Youth and seniors, finding solace and peace.



Mental illness warriors, we walk side by side,

Victims of violence, love’s healing tide.

Persons with low literacy, knowledge’s key,

Forests, nature, wetlands, let their wonders be.



How can 192 hectares be a welcoming space,

For equity-deserving groups, a nurturing place?

We gather, we advocate, we break down the wall,

Making the afforestation areas accessible to all.



Species at risk, we champion their plight,

The Red-Berried Elder, a symbol of light.

Green Ash and American Elm, their majesty dear,

Let’s protect them, their future clear.



Turkey Vultures soaring, imperiled and rare,

Northern Small Yellow Lady’s Slipper, a beauty we share.

Western Yellowjackets, Goldenrod Gall Fly’s plight,

Woodland Skipper’s dance, Silver-spotted Skipper’s flight.



American White Pelicans, their grace in the sky,

Canada Warblers, a secure song nearby.

Semipalmated Sandpipers, a near-threatened breed,

Pine Grosbeaks imperiled, their colors recede.



Barred Tiger Salamanders, Endangered they stand,

Horned Grebes, Bank Swallows, in our hands.

Baird’s Sparrow, Grasshopper Sparrow’s song,

Western Grebes, Bobolinks, fragile yet strong.



Red-necked Phalaropes, Lesser Yellowlegs too,

Whooping Cranes, their grace, a story we pursue.

Let’s weave a symphony of green skills and care,

On International Youth Day, a promise we share.



Green Skills for Youth: Let’s Shape the Future!

Please engage in our Green Skills For Youth packages;

Richard St. Barbe Baker Stories Place based activities

Exploring the Wildwoods of Saskatoon: The Ecology of a Planted Forest

Living Legacy

To express your interest or inquire further about the non profit environmental charity as supporter, volunteer or to become a board member, please reach out to us at email: friendsafforestation@gmail.com.

Blue Jay (Cyanocitta cristata)

“Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..”

Richard St. Barbe Baker

