Unlock the Secrets of Our Hidden Gems!

Are you ready to ignite your passion for the environment and make a lasting impact in your community? Look no further! We invite you to become a board member for our non-profit environmental charity, dedicated to protecting and promoting the awe-inspiring Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area and the breathtaking George Genereux Urban Regional Park. These enchanting spaces hold a unique geology, history, and heritage that we are determined to share with the world, transforming them from Saskatoon’s best-kept secrets into true hidden gems.

As a board member, you will have the opportunity to dive deep into the magic of these naturalized green spaces. Your duties might be diverse and impactful:

🌍 Plan Events: Organize captivating educational tours and captivating fair booths to unveil the wonders of our afforestation areas. Let’s spark curiosity and raise awareness about their rich biodiversity, geology, and fascinating heritage.

💡 Become a Grant Writer: Channel your skills as a wordsmith to secure funding for our initiatives and conservation efforts. Together, we can fuel our mission and bring positive change to these precious gems.

👋 Help at Tours and Fair Booths: Engage with visitors, sharing stories about the Old Bone Trail and inspiring all to enjoy and cherish these natural wonders. Break down barriers and advocate for inclusivity and equality, ensuring that everyone, including persons with disabilities, Indigenous peoples, racialized groups, LGBTQI2S+ communities, immigrants, low-income households, youth, seniors, persons living with mental illness, victims of violence, and individuals with low literacy, can revel in the beauty of these green spaces.

🎯 Serve on the Board of Directors: Shape the future of our organization by contributing your insights, expertise, and passion. Together, we’ll chart a course toward sustainable practices, environmental conservation, and habitat preservation. Email now

🌱 Help with Fundraising Events: Play a pivotal role in ensuring the long-term sustainability of our organization. From innovative campaigns to exciting events, your efforts will enable us to continue protecting and nurturing these hidden gems for generations to come.

✨ By joining us as a board member, you’ll enjoy a multitude of benefits:

🌿 Be part of a dedicated team: Join forces with like-minded individuals who share your passion for the environment and are committed to making a real difference in our community.

💼 Gain valuable skills: Develop leadership, organizational, and strategic thinking abilities that will not only elevate your role as a board member but also enhance your professional growth.

🤝 Expand your network: Connect with environmental experts, community leaders, and passionate individuals who can become invaluable allies in your journey toward creating positive change.

📚 Learn and grow: Immerse yourself in the world of environmental conservation, discovering innovative practices and solutions that will contribute to a greener and more sustainable future.

💚 Make a lasting impact: By advocating for equity, breaking down systemic barriers, and protecting species at risk like the Red-Berried Elder, Green Ash, American Elm, Turkey Vulture, Northern Small Yellow Lady’s Slipper, Western Yellowjacket, Goldenrod Gall Fly, Woodland Skipper, Silver-spotted Skipper, American White Pelican, Canada Warbler, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Pine Grosbeak, Barred Tiger Salamander, Horned Grebe, Bank Swallow, Baird’s Sparrow, Grasshopper Sparrow, Western Grebe, Bobolink, Red-necked Phalarope, Lesser Yellowlegs, and the magnificent Whooping Crane, you’ll leave an indelible mark on the environment and the lives of those who treasure it.

✨ Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity! While our meetings are on hold over the summer, our next Annual General Meeting is in September, where you’ll have the chance to connect with other passionate individuals and learn more about our organization.

🌿 Ready to embark on an extraordinary journey of environmental stewardship? Volunteer today and become a board member! Together, let’s unlock the full potential of Saskatoon’s hidden gems, creating welcoming and inviting greenspaces for all to enjoy. Contact us now to join our cause and make a positive impact on our community! Email now

🌳 Together, we will shape a greener, more inclusive future for all! 🌿

For directions as to how to drive to “George Genereux” Urban Regional Park

For directions on how to drive to Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

For more information:

Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits

NEW P4G District Official Community Plan

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′

Addresses:

Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A

Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A

S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A

NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063

