Discover the Hidden Biodiversity

Join the Big Backyard BioBlitz at Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation and George Genereux Urban Regional Park

Are you ready for an adventure that will bring you closer to nature while contributing to the protection of the species you love? Look no further than the Nature Conservancy of Canada’s Big Backyard BioBlitz. Whether you’re a seasoned bioblitzer or a newbie, this is your chance to explore the remarkable biodiversity of Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation and George Genereux Urban Regional Park.

P Goldenrod Gall Fly Eurosta solidaginis Conservation Status: imperiled (S2S4) in Saskatchewan, CA (NatureServe)

With just a smartphone, tablet, or digital camera, you can become a citizen scientist with the free iNaturalist app. Snap photos of plants, animals, insects, and any other creatures you encounter on your nature outings. By sharing your observations, you will help scientists gain valuable insights into local biodiversity, track rare species, and combat invasive ones.

Participating in the Big Backyard BioBlitz not only connects you with nature but also gives you a chance to win exciting prizes. Share your photos on social media using the hashtag #NCCBioBlitz, and you’ll automatically be entered into a draw to win a Nature Conservancy of Canada prize pack or one of our Visa gift cards.

Mark your calendars for August 3–7, and sign up now to be part of this incredible event. Explore the wonders of Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation and George Genereux Urban Regional Park, and uncover the amazing biodiversity that thrives in these natural havens.

Join thousands of nature enthusiasts across Canada and deepen your connection to the natural world. By taking part in the 2023 BioBlitz, you can make a difference in the protection of our precious species and spaces.

Sign up for free today and get ready to embark on a memorable journey of discovery. What amazing things will you uncover this time?

Let’s make this year’s BioBlitz the best one yet!

For directions as to how to drive to “George Genereux” Urban Regional Park

For directions on how to drive to Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

For more information:

Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits

NEW P4G District Official Community Plan

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′

Addresses:

Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A

Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A

S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A

NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063

Wikimapia Map: type in Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Google Maps South West Off Leash area location pin at parking lot

Web page: https://stbarbebaker.wordpress.com

Where is the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area? with map

Where is the George Genereux Urban Regional Park (Afforestation Area)?with map

