Promote Equity, Preserve Nature.

Are you ready to embark on an adventure that will change lives and shape the future of our hidden gems? Join us as a board member for our non-profit environmental charity and unleash the power of your passion for the environment. Together, we can make a tangible impact in our community and turn Saskatoon’s best-kept secrets, the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area and George Genereux Urban Regional Park, into truly remarkable and cherished hidden gems.

As a board member, your dedication and commitment will be instrumental in preserving and promoting these naturalized green spaces. You’ll have the opportunity to play a pivotal role in creating welcoming and inclusive environments for equity-deserving groups who have historically faced systemic barriers. Let’s break down those barriers and ensure everyone, including persons with disabilities, Indigenous peoples, racialized groups, LGBTQI2S+ communities, immigrants, refugees, newcomers, low-income households, youth, seniors, persons living with mental illness, victims of violence, and persons with low literacy, can enjoy the physical and mental health benefits that forests, nature, wetlands, and trees provide. Email now

So, what exciting responsibilities await you as a board member? Brace yourself for an exhilarating journey:

🌍 Duties of a Board Member:

Attend engaging board meetings where your voice and ideas matter.

🌍 Leadership potential:

Collaborate with fellow board members to plan and execute captivating events, including educational tours and interactive fair booths, that captivate hearts and raise awareness about the unique geology, history, and heritage of our hidden gems.

Unlock your inner grant writer and secure funding to support our transformative initiatives and conservation efforts.

Dive into the world of fundraising events and campaigns, helping us achieve sustainability and make a lasting impact.

Channel your creativity and expertise to develop educational and awareness materials that highlight the profound physical and mental well-being benefits of these green spaces.

Embrace your role as an advocate for inclusivity and equality, championing the cause of equity-deserving groups and ensuring that they can access and enjoy the wonders of our naturalized green spaces.

Share captivating stories about the Old Bone Trail, history, heritage, natural science, weaving narratives that inspire and unite our community.

But wait, there’s more! As a board member, you’ll also enjoy remarkable benefits:

💚 Benefits of Volunteering as a Board Member:

Join a passionate and dedicated team of like-minded individuals who are determined to make a real difference in our community.

Unlock invaluable leadership and organizational skills that will propel your personal and professional growth to new heights.

Expand your network and connect with environmental experts, community leaders, and fellow passionate advocates.

Immerse yourself in a world of environmental conservation, habitat preservation, and sustainable practices, gaining knowledge that will leave a lasting impact on your journey.

Witness firsthand the transformative power of your efforts as you make a positive difference in the lives of equity-deserving groups and future generations.

Are you ready to take the leap and become a board member? Join us now and contribute to the conservation of endangered species and their habitat like the Red-Berried Elder, Green Ash, American Elm, Turkey Vulture, Northern Small Yellow Lady’s Slipper, Western Yellowjacket, Goldenrod Gall Fly, Woodland Skipper, Silver-spotted Skipper, American White Pelican, Canada Warbler, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Pine Grosbeak, Barred Tiger Salamander, Horned Grebe, Bank Swallow, Baird’s Sparrow, Grasshopper Sparrow, Western Grebe, Bobolink, Red-necked Phalarope, Lesser Yellowlegs, and the majestic Whooping Crane.

Don’t miss the opportunity to connect with other passionate individuals and learn more about our organization at our upcoming Annual General Meeting in September. Mark your calendars and be part of a movement that will redefine the boundaries of possibility.

Ready to make a lasting impact? Take the first step and volunteer today! Embrace the challenge, become a board member, and together, let’s transform Saskatoon’s hidden gems into thriving, inclusive, and environmentally sustainable spaces. Contact us now and embark on an extraordinary journey that will create a greener, more equitable future for all! Email now

🌿 Join us and let’s shape the future together! 🌳

Equity Conservation Community Engagement Become a Board member now

For directions as to how to drive to “George Genereux” Urban Regional Park

For directions on how to drive to Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

For more information:

Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits

NEW P4G District Official Community Plan

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′

Addresses:

Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A

Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A

S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A

NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063

Wikimapia Map: type in Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Google Maps South West Off Leash area location pin at parking lot

Web page: https://stbarbebaker.wordpress.com

Where is the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area? with map

Where is the George Genereux Urban Regional Park (Afforestation Area)?with map

Pinterest richardstbarbeb

Blogger: FriendsAfforestation

Tumblr friendsafforestation.tumblr.comFacebook Group Page: Users of the George Genereux Urban Regional Park

Facebook: StBarbeBaker Afforestation Area

Facebook for the non profit Charity Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. FriendsAreas

Facebook group page : Users of the St Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Facebook: South West OLRA

Reddit: FriendsAfforestation

Twitter: St Barbe Baker Charity Twitter:FriendsAreas

Mix: friendsareas

YouTube

Please help protect / enhance your afforestation areas, please contact the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. (e-mail / e-transfers )Support the afforestation areas with your donation or membership ($20.00/year). Please donate by paypal or by using e-transfers Please and thank you! Your donation and membership is greatly appreciated. Members e-mail your contact information to be kept up to date!

Donations can be made through Paypal, Canada Helps, Contact Donate A Car Canada, SARCAN Drop & Go 106100594 for the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc.

United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration

Use the UN Decade’s Visual Identity

Make it your own

Spread the word about the UN Decade

Let’s Bring Back Forests

Let’s Green Our Cities

“Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..”

Richard St. Barbe Baker