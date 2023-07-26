Subtitle: A Tribute to World Nature Conservation Day July 28 and the City’s Commitment to Biodiversity

Introduction: In the heart of the bustling city of Saskatoon lies a remarkable testament to the power of nature conservation. Thanks to the tireless efforts of the City’s YXE Green Infrastructure Strategy, the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area and the Small Swale have emerged as sanctuaries of biodiversity, offering respite to both wildlife and city dwellers alike. On this World Nature Conservation Day, we celebrate the vision and dedication of Saskatoon in preserving and nurturing these precious naturalized spaces.

Horned Grebe Podiceps auritus Lichen Image taken by Shweetha Gopinath, eco-photographer

A Haven for Species at Risk: Within the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, a tapestry of life unfolds, embracing over 36 species at risk. Here, nature’s delicate balance is maintained, and the City’s commitment to protecting these vulnerable species shines through. Through the development of the first municipal naturalized area pilot master plan, highlighting the City of Saskatoon Strategic Goals of Environmental Leadership, and Quality of Life, Saskatoon has taken a monumental step towards safeguarding the diverse flora and fauna that call these spaces home.

Engaging the Community: The City of Saskatoon YXE Green Infrastructure Strategy would not be complete without the invaluable contribution of the community. Workshops, surveys, and public engagement sessions have played a pivotal role in shaping the master plan, ensuring that the voices and aspirations of the people resonate through every decision. Saskatoon’s citizens have demonstrated their unwavering commitment to the present and future well-being of their city, recognizing the profound impact that these naturalized spaces have on both biodiversity and the health and well-being of citizens within this the urban landscape.

A Glimpse into the Future: As Saskatoon continues to grow and flourish, the YXE Green Infrastructure Strategy holds the potential to extend its reach further, embracing other greenspaces within the metropolitan area. The George Genereux Urban Regional Park, with its vast expanse of untouched beauty, awaits its turn to be enveloped in the protective embrace of the master plan. With projections estimating the city’s population to reach one million people by 2063, the importance of these biodiverse naturalized spaces cannot be understated.

Cultivating Biodiversity and Well-Being: Beyond their ecological significance, the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area and the Small Swale serve as havens for the human spirit. Stepping into these natural oases, city dwellers find solace, rejuvenation, and a profound connection with the rhythms of the earth. Amidst the vibrant greens and the songs of birds, the YXE Green Infrastructure Strategy fosters a harmonious coexistence between urban life and the natural world, promoting the well-being of both humans and wildlife.

Conclusion: As we commemorate World Nature Conservation Day July 28, let us take a moment to reflect on the vision and dedication of the City of Saskatoon. Through the YXE Green Infrastructure Strategy, they have laid the groundwork for a future where urban expansion coexists harmoniously with thriving biodiversity. The Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area and the Small Swale stand as living testaments to the city’s commitment to preserving nature’s gifts for generations to come. With each step forward, Saskatoon paves the way for other cities to embrace the power of green infrastructure and create a sustainable, resilient, and vibrant future.

For directions as to how to drive to “George Genereux” Urban Regional Park

For directions on how to drive to Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

For more information:

Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits

NEW P4G District Official Community Plan

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′

Addresses:

Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A

Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A

S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A

NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063

Wikimapia Map: type in Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Google Maps South West Off Leash area location pin at parking lot

Web page: https://stbarbebaker.wordpress.com

Where is the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area? with map

Where is the George Genereux Urban Regional Park (Afforestation Area)?with map

Pinterest richardstbarbeb

Blogger: FriendsAfforestation

Tumblr friendsafforestation.tumblr.comFacebook Group Page: Users of the George Genereux Urban Regional Park

Facebook: StBarbeBaker Afforestation Area

Facebook for the non profit Charity Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. FriendsAreas

Facebook group page : Users of the St Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Facebook: South West OLRA

Reddit: FriendsAfforestation

Twitter: St Barbe Baker Charity Twitter:FriendsAreas

Mix: friendsareas

YouTube

Please help protect / enhance your afforestation areas, please contact the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. (e-mail / e-transfers )Support the afforestation areas with your donation or membership ($20.00/year). Please donate by paypal or by using e-transfers Please and thank you! Your donation and membership is greatly appreciated. Members e-mail your contact information to be kept up to date!

Donations can be made through Paypal, Canada Helps, Contact Donate A Car Canada, SARCAN Drop & Go 106100594 for the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc.

United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration

Use the UN Decade’s Visual Identity

Make it your own

Spread the word about the UN Decade

Let’s Bring Back Forests

Let’s Green Our Cities

“Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..”

Richard St. Barbe Baker