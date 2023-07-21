BeLikeBruce: Honoring the Legacy of Strength, Resilience, and Community Service

Subtitle: Remembering Bruce Gordon and Embracing the Power of Personal Growth

July 24 is National Self Care Day

Introduction: In the vibrant city of Saskatoon, one man became a symbol of strength, determination, and community service. Bruce Gordon’s impact was felt not only in the hockey community but also as a dedicated Saskatoon Detective Sergeant, a relentless advocate for justice, and a pillar of his community. Despite facing personal challenges, Bruce’s unwavering work ethic and love for sports left an indelible mark on those who knew him. Today, we celebrate his legacy and honor his memory by embracing the lessons he taught us about personal growth, identity, and the power of positive role models.

A Life Filled with Achievements: His athletic prowess and love for hockey led him to play as a forward for the Saskatoon Blades and the Medicine Hat Tigers, where he eventually became the captain of the Blades in the early 1980s. Bruce’s leadership and dedication on the ice earned him the respect of his teammates and the admiration of the hockey community.

But Bruce’s passion for sports extended far beyond hockey. He was an all-around athlete, participating in swimming, weightlifting, cycling, and competing in national CrossFit competitions such as the CanWest Games. His dedication to fitness culminated in completing the grueling Ironman triathlon nine times, including the challenging Penticton Ironman. Bruce’s commitment to physical fitness exemplified his determination and served as an inspiration to those around him.

A Legacy of Service and Personal Growth: Bruce’s impact extended beyond the realm of athletics. As a Saskatoon Detective Sergeant, he dedicated his career to upholding justice and protecting his community. Bruce’s invaluable contributions earned him recognition, including the Exemplary Service Medal in 2004 and the Chief’s Award of Excellence in 2021. His commitment to serving others went beyond his professional duties, as he volunteered for various organizations, including PRIDE Saskatoon, the Saskatoon Road Runners Club, and the Saskatoon Sexual Assault Centre, among others.

Driven by a thirst for knowledge, Bruce pursued a law degree at the University of Saskatchewan’s College of Law. Despite the challenges he faced, he exemplified perseverance and personal growth by graduating in 2016. Becoming a defense lawyer, Bruce embraced the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others through the legal system. His dedication to learning and continuous self-improvement serves as a reminder that personal growth is a lifelong journey.

Fighting Pancreatic Cancer: Remembering Bruce’s Courage: Tragically, Bruce Gordon’s life was cut short by Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer on September 29, 2017, at the age of 54. In his honor, his family established the #BeLikeBruce Memorial Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund, housed at the College of Medicine, University of Saskatchewan. Each year on World Pancreatic Day, which falls on November 19, we remember Bruce’s courageous battle and contribute to the ongoing fight against this devastating disease.

The #BeLikeBruce Fitness Festival: To celebrate Bruce’s legacy and raise awareness and funds for Pancreatic Cancer Research, the #BeLikeBruce Fitness Festival was established. Combining his love for CrossFit and triathlon, the festival brings together athletes and fitness enthusiasts to participate in a series of challenging workouts. Through their participation and generous donations, the festival has raised thousands of dollars to support ongoing research, bringing us closer to finding a cure for Pancreatic Cancer.

Living with Passion and Integrity: Bruce Gordon’s story reminds us of the power of individuals to inspire and influence others. His dedication to community service, personal growth, and physical fitness exemplifies the connection between individual well-being and societal contributions. We can honor Bruce’s memory by living with passion, integrity, and a commitment to making a difference in our own lives and the lives of those around us.

Conclusion: Bruce Gordon’s life serves as a shining example of strength, resilience, and community service. His impact on the hockey community, his dedication to justice, and his commitment to personal growth continue to inspire and uplift others. Today, as we reflect on his legacy, let us embrace the lessons he taught us about the power of positive role models, the importance of personal growth, and the profound impact one person can have. By living with passion, integrity, and a commitment to making a difference, we can all be a little more like Bruce Gordon.

#BeLikeBruce

