Be a Catalyst for Change!

🌿 Join the Board and Unleash Your Impact! 🌳

Are you a passionate advocate for the environment? Do you envision yourself making a tangible difference in your community? Do you wish to advocate for inclusivity in naturalized green spaces? Look no further! We extend a heartfelt invitation for you to become a board member of our non-profit environmental charity. Together, we are dedicated to protecting and promoting Saskatoon’s best-kept secrets—Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area and George Genereux Urban Regional Park—and transforming them into true hidden gems.

As a board member, you’ll embark on an exhilarating journey filled with purpose and fulfillment. Your role will encompass a variety of exciting responsibilities and opportunities to contribute to the thriving growth of these green spaces. Let’s dive into the incredible world that awaits you:

🌍 Embrace Your Duties:

✨ Attend board meetings and actively shape the decision-making processes that shape the future of our hidden gems.

🌍Potentials which need your direction:

✨ Plan and orchestrate captivating events, including educational tours and vibrant fair booths, to showcase the rich geology, captivating history, and cherished heritage of our afforestation areas.

✨ Be a resolute advocate for inclusivity and equality, empowering us to shatter systemic barriers that hinder equitable enjoyment of these naturalized green spaces.

✨ Develop your grant writing prowess, securing vital funding that sustains our initiatives and ensures the conservation efforts for these precious spaces remain robust.

✨ Play a vital role in organizing and participating in exhilarating fundraising events and campaigns, safeguarding the long-term sustainability of our organization.

✨ Contribute your creativity to developing educational and awareness materials, enlightening the community about the profound physical and mental health benefits found within the embrace of forests, nature, wetlands, and trees.

✨ Unearth captivating stories about the enchanting Old Bone Trail and inspire all, regardless of background or circumstance, to revel in its wonders.

💚 Reap the Benefits of Volunteering:

✨ Immerse yourself in a passionate team committed to making an authentic and transformative impact within our community.

✨ Unlock the power of leadership and organizational skills that will amplify your professional growth and open doors to new horizons.

✨ Expand your network, forging connections with kindred spirits, esteemed environmental experts, and influential community leaders.

✨ Delve deep into the realms of environmental conservation, habitat preservation, and sustainable practices, becoming an agent of positive change.

✨ Carve an indelible mark upon the lives of equity-deserving groups and future generations, leaving a legacy of compassion, inclusion, and environmental stewardship.

Join us now and become a guardian of the species at risk dwelling within our afforestation areas—the enchanting Red-Berried Elder, the imperiled Green Ash, the critically endangered American Elm, the majestic Turkey Vulture, the vulnerable Northern Small Yellow Lady’s Slipper, the imperiled Western Yellowjacket, the endangered Goldenrod Gall Fly, the imperiled Woodland Skipper, the vulnerable Silver-spotted Skipper, the awe-inspiring American White Pelican, the secure Canada Warbler, the near-threatened Semipalmated Sandpiper, the imperiled Pine Grosbeak, the endangered Barred Tiger Salamander, and many more.

We actively seek passionate individuals like you, who possess the dedication and resolve needed to protect these species and their habitats. Together, as esteemed board members, we will unearth the full potential of these hidden gems, transforming them into accessible and cherished green spaces for all.

Mark your calendars! Our Annual General Meeting, brimming with inspiration and opportunity, awaits you in September. It’s an ideal setting to connect with other fervent souls, kindling the spark of change within our hearts.

Are you ready to seize this remarkable opportunity? Volunteer today, become a board member, and breathe life into Saskatoon’s hidden gems. Your unwavering commitment and unwavering dedication will usher in an era of thriving, inclusive, and environmentally sustainable spaces. Contact us now to embark on this transformative journey and make an indelible impact on our community!

🌿 Together, let’s weave a greener tapestry, rich with inclusivity, equality, and natural wonder! 🌳

Equity, Conservation Community Engagement Become a Board member now

For directions as to how to drive to “George Genereux” Urban Regional Park

For directions on how to drive to Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

For more information:

Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits

NEW P4G District Official Community Plan

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′

Addresses:

Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A

Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A

S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A

NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063

Wikimapia Map: type in Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Google Maps South West Off Leash area location pin at parking lot

Web page: https://stbarbebaker.wordpress.com

Where is the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area? with map

Where is the George Genereux Urban Regional Park (Afforestation Area)?with map

Pinterest richardstbarbeb

Blogger: FriendsAfforestation

Tumblr friendsafforestation.tumblr.comFacebook Group Page: Users of the George Genereux Urban Regional Park

Facebook: StBarbeBaker Afforestation Area

Facebook for the non profit Charity Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. FriendsAreas

Facebook group page : Users of the St Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Facebook: South West OLRA

Reddit: FriendsAfforestation

Twitter: St Barbe Baker Charity Twitter:FriendsAreas

Mix: friendsareas

YouTube

Please help protect / enhance your afforestation areas, please contact the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. (e-mail / e-transfers )Support the afforestation areas with your donation or membership ($20.00/year). Please donate by paypal or by using e-transfers Please and thank you! Your donation and membership is greatly appreciated. Members e-mail your contact information to be kept up to date!

Donations can be made through Paypal, Canada Helps, Contact Donate A Car Canada, SARCAN Drop & Go 106100594 for the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc.

United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration

Use the UN Decade’s Visual Identity

Make it your own

Spread the word about the UN Decade

Let’s Bring Back Forests

Let’s Green Our Cities

“Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..”

Richard St. Barbe Baker