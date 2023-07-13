Dive into Biodiversity: Join the Big Backyard BioBlitz!

Are you ready to embark on a thrilling adventure into the realm of biodiversity? Look no further than the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area and George Genereux Urban Regional Park! Get your smartphone, tablet, or digital camera ready with free iNaturalist app because the Nature Conservancy of Canada’s Big Backyard BioBlitz is here, and it’s calling all nature enthusiasts to participate.

From August 3rd to 7th, join thousands of individuals, from beginners to seasoned bioblitzers, in an exciting quest to explore and document the incredible species diversity in these remarkable natural spaces. The BioBlitz presents a unique opportunity to connect with nature while contributing to the protection of the species we hold dear.

Horned Grebe Podiceps auritus George Genereux Urban Regional Park Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Sept 24 iNaturalist Observation with smart phone connecting with nature, supporting vital conservation research worldwide.

Participation is easy! Simply venture into the parks and capture photos of plants, animals, insects, and other creatures you encounter along the way. By sharing your observations, you’ll play a crucial role in helping scientists assess local biodiversity, monitor rare species, and combat invasive ones.

As an added bonus, your participation could lead to fantastic prizes. Share your BioBlitz photos on social media using the hashtag #NCCBioBlitz, and you’ll automatically be entered into a draw for a chance to win a Nature Conservancy of Canada prize pack or one of our Visa gift cards**. So not only will you be immersing yourself in nature, but you could also walk away with a special reward!

This summer, let’s continue to protect the species and spaces we love by taking part in the 2023 BioBlitz. Prepare to unveil the wonders of the natural world and discover the extraordinary sights that await you. To get started, sign up for free today and gain access to new tip sheets and resources that will enhance your BioBlitz experience.

Join us on this thrilling adventure and become a citizen scientist, helping to safeguard our precious biodiversity. Together, we can make a meaningful difference while reveling in the awe-inspiring beauty of our natural world.

Sign up now for the Big Backyard BioBlitz and let the wonders of nature unfold before your eyes!

P.S. Remember to share your remarkable BioBlitz moments and spread the excitement by using the hashtag #NCCBioBlitz on social media. Your captivating photos and experiences will inspire others to connect with nature and join the movement.

For directions as to how to drive to “George Genereux” Urban Regional Park

For directions on how to drive to Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

For more information:

Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits

NEW P4G District Official Community Plan

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′

Addresses:

Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A

Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A

S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A

NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063

Wikimapia Map: type in Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Google Maps South West Off Leash area location pin at parking lot

Web page: https://stbarbebaker.wordpress.com

Where is the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area? with map

Where is the George Genereux Urban Regional Park (Afforestation Area)?with map

“Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..”

Richard St. Barbe Baker