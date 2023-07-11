Green Spaces Matter: Let’s Plan for a Sustainable City! Shape Saskatoon’s Future with Your Input!

Hey! 🌟 Did you know that the City of Saskatoon is making big moves to shape the future of our beloved Blairmore Sector, including our precious natural areas? They’re engaging with rights holders, stakeholders, community partners, and even the general public to gather feedback on the proposed Blairmore Sector Plan Amendment! Let’s get involved and have our voices heard! 🗣️

Everyone’s opinions matter, so let’s make sure our city reflects our dreams and aspirations! Last year, there was a fantastic stakeholder and community partner engagement that influenced the direction of the draft Sector Plan. You can check it out on their website! 🌐

But wait, there’s more! 📚 They’ve created an online survey where you can provide feedback on the proposed updates to the sector plan, including the preservation and enhancement of our natural areas like the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park, and the West Swale Wetlands. Let’s protect our beautiful green spaces! 🌳💚

So, here’s the deal: click the link in our bio to access the survey and share your thoughts! Remember, your feedback will directly influence the finalized sector plan that will be presented to City Council for their decision. Let’s protect and enhance our natural areas for generations to come! 🌿🌼

Hurry up, though! The survey is open until 5:00 PM on August 13, 2023.This is your amazing opportunity to make a difference! Let’s show Saskatoon’s spirit! 💙🌆

Thanks for watching, and remember to share this video with your friends and family. Together, we can make Saskatoon an even better place to live, work, play, and enjoy our stunning natural areas! See you next time! ✌️😊

Horned Grebe Podiceps auritus

For more information:

Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits

NEW P4G District Official Community Plan

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′

