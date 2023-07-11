Celebrating Diversity and Inclusivity: Honoring International Non-Binary People’s Day

Introduction: On July 14th, the world unites to celebrate International Non-Binary People’s Day, a day dedicated to recognizing and honoring individuals who identify as non-binary. Non-binary people may identify as an intermediate or separate third gender, identify with multiple genders, no gender, or experience a fluctuating gender identity. As a non-profit environmental charity, we firmly believe in promoting inclusivity and diversity in naturalized green spaces, such as the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area and the George Genereux Urban Regional Park. These green spaces serve as havens where people from all walks of life can connect with nature and embrace the One City concept. In this article, we explore the power of environmental programming to advance inclusivity and diversity while fostering respect and support for non-binary individuals.

Advancing Inclusivity and Diversity in Nature: The natural world offers us an unparalleled opportunity to cultivate inclusivity and diversity, free from the constraints of societal norms and prejudices. Here are some examples of how being in nature with environmental programming can foster inclusivity and diversity, providing a safe and nurturing space for all:

Nature-Based Workshops and Events: Organize workshops, events, and activities that celebrate the diversity of nature and human experiences. Encourage dialogue and understanding, focusing on themes such as biodiversity, interconnectedness, and the importance of embracing diversity in all its forms. Interpretive Signage and Storytelling: Create informative and engaging interpretive signage that showcases diverse stories and perspectives, including those of non-binary individuals. Share narratives that promote empathy and understanding, highlighting the vital role of inclusivity in protecting and conserving our natural world. Volunteer and Community Engagement: Offer volunteering opportunities that welcome individuals of all genders and identities. Encourage community involvement and collaboration, emphasizing the shared responsibility we have in preserving our environment. By fostering a sense of belonging, we can build bridges between diverse communities and strengthen our collective commitment to nature. Educational Programs: Develop educational programs that promote inclusivity, respect, and understanding among participants. Offer sessions that explore gender diversity in nature, celebrating the non-binary individuals who have made significant contributions to environmental conservation throughout history. This fosters an appreciation for the diversity of human experiences and encourages a more inclusive approach to environmental activism. Collaborations and Partnerships: Forge alliances with organizations and initiatives that champion inclusivity and diversity. Collaborate on projects that celebrate the intersectionality of environmental and social justice causes. By working together, we can amplify our impact and create lasting change.

Conclusion: On International Non-Binary People’s Day, we honor the richness and diversity of human experiences, and recognize the unique contributions of non-binary individuals. As a non-profit environmental charity, we believe that our natural spaces, such as the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area and the George Genereux Urban Regional Park, should be welcoming and inclusive for all. Through environmental programming that embraces inclusivity, respect, and support, we can create safe and nurturing spaces where individuals of all genders and identities can connect with nature, free from discrimination and violence. Together, let us celebrate the power of diversity, fostering a more inclusive and harmonious relationship with the natural world.

To express your interest in collaborating on the above activities or inquire further as supporter, volunteer or board member, please reach out to us at email: friendsafforestation@gmail.com. We meet virtually once a month, and host in person events at George Genereux Urban Regional park and Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area.

