ELEVEN: A Poetic Call to Consciousness on World Population Day

A poem for World Population Day on July 11.
In the realm where poetry meets prophecy,
Where words dance on the precipice of possibility,
We gather to commemorate World Population Day,
A moment to reflect on our path, our sway.
Paul Hanley, in his book’s illuminating pages,
Whispers truths that transcend the passing ages,
“Eleven billion people,” he foretells with conviction,
A world brimming with life, bound by our diction.
In this marvelous planet we call our home,
A tapestry of existence, each thread interwoven,
Yet as the clock ticks toward the century’s end,
A sobering thought, a message to transcend.
Should the global economy grow five-fold,
As predictions foretell, a story yet untold,
Humanity’s footprint will strain Earth’s embrace,
A weight too heavy for her fragile grace.
Four hundred percent, an ecological chasm,
Beyond nature’s reach, a perilous schism,
Thus, we must chart a course anew,
To forge a future where hope shines through.
In the dance of destruction and reconstruction,
A transformation awaits, a global instruction,
Culture, agriculture, the human race,
All must transform, seek a sustainable embrace.
ELEVEN, a call to consciousness profound,
Echoing truths in every sight and sound,
An ‘ethical revolution’ we must pursue,
To carry civilization, ever-advancing, true.
Hanley’s vision, a beacon in the night,
A model of transformation, shining bright,
Individuals, institutions, communities all,
Unite to ensure a future that befalls.
An eleven-billion world, harmonious and just,
For each soul, a place to belong and trust,
And the planet, our precious, fragile abode,
Protected, nurtured, in nature’s humble ode.
On this World Population Day, let us heed the call,
Embrace the vision, rise above the sprawl,
With poetic hearts, let us chart a course,
For a future where love and sustainability endorse.
In the poetic style of Laurel Airica, we unite,
To honor the Earth, our shared birthright,
For on this day, we celebrate the power,
Of conscious choices, in this transformative hour.
ELEVEN, a guide for our collective quest,
To create a world where all can be blessed,
Let us be the change, the driving force,
On World Population Day, let our souls endorse.
Reference:
http://www.elevenbillionpeople.com/
Hanley, Paul. “Eleven Billion People Will Crowded This Marvelous Planet by Century’s End.”
