Promote Equity, Conservation, and Community Engagement in Saskatoon’s Hidden Gems

Are you ready to embark on a transformative journey where you can make a meaningful difference for our environment and the community? Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. invites you to join our non-profit environmental charity. Together, we can create a greener, more inclusive future, protect endangered species, and uncover the hidden gems of Saskatoon’s afforestation areas, 192 hectares ( 474 acres ) of greenspace in the city. Delve into the exciting opportunities available and the extraordinary species we strive to safeguard.

Join as a Volunteer or Board Member: Make a lasting impact by becoming a part of our team. Volunteer opportunities abound, whether you wish to contribute your organizational skills to plan events, offer your writing prowess as a grant writer, assist at tours or fair booths, or support our board of directors. Your involvement will shape our initiatives and help us foster environmental education and awareness. Email now Unveiling Saskatoon’s Hidden Gems: The Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, spanning 132 hectares (326 acres), and the George Genereux Urban Regional Park, covering 60 hectares (148 acres), are more than just well-kept secrets. These natural spaces hold unique geology, rich histories, and captivating heritage, waiting to be explored and cherished by all. By joining us, you can help ensure that these precious green havens become welcoming and inviting spaces for equity-deserving groups. Advocating for Inclusivity and Equality: At Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc., we strive to break down systemic barriers and promote inclusivity. We believe that everyone, regardless of their background, should have equal access to and enjoy the beauty of these naturalized green spaces. By sharing stories about the Old Bone Trail and highlighting ways in which equity-deserving groups can benefit, we can work towards a more inclusive and equitable community. Protecting Species at Risk which include for instance: The Red-Berried Elder, Green Ash, American Elm, Turkey Vulture, Northern Small Yellow Lady’s Slipper, Western Yellowjacket, Goldenrod Gall Fly, Woodland Skipper, Silver-spotted Skipper, American White Pelican, Canada Warbler, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Pine Grosbeak, Barred Tiger Salamander, Horned Grebe, Bank Swallow, Baird’s Sparrow, Grasshopper Sparrow, Western Grebe, Bobolink, Red-necked Phalarope, Lesser Yellowlegs, and the iconic Whooping Crane—these species are all in need of our protection. By joining our organization, you become an advocate for their survival, helping us combat threats and preserve their habitats. Take action Enhancing Health and Wellbeing: Forests, nature, wetlands, and trees offer invaluable benefits to our physical and mental health and wellbeing. By actively engaging in our initiatives, you contribute to creating environments that provide these benefits to our community. Together, we can foster a healthier and more connected society as Saskatoon grows towards one million by 2063. A metropolis needs greenspaces and connectivity now more than ever! Help tackle the twin crisis of climate change and biodiversity loss and take action on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Conclusion: Now is the time to join Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. and be part of a collective effort to protect our environment, champion equity and inclusivity, and preserve endangered species. By becoming a volunteer, board member, or advocate, you can make a tangible impact on the 192 hectares (474 acres) of precious green space in Saskatoon. Together, let’s unveil the hidden gems, protect species at risk, and build a future where nature and equity thrive.

“Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..”

Richard St. Barbe Baker