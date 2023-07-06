Invisible Histories and Sustainability: A Unique Experience in Saskatoon

In a world filled with constant hustle and bustle, it’s easy to overlook the hidden treasures that lie right beneath our feet. But in the heart of Saskatoon, there are two remarkable places that offer a glimpse into the past and inspire us to embrace a sustainable future. Join us for Historic Places Days as we embark on a journey to discover Saskatoon’s best-kept secrets, also known as Saskatoon’s hidden gems.

Unveiling Legends Journey through Time and Triumph

The first stop on our adventure is the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area. Nestled within the stunning landscape of Saskatoon, this enchanting location holds a significant place in history. On Sunday, July 23, 2023, at 6:30 pm, we invite you to join us for an evening of discovery at 241 Township Road 362. As you explore interactive exhibits and engage in captivating presentations, prepare to be amazed by the invisible histories that have shaped our world. YouTube

During this event, we will celebrate the Jubilee anniversary of the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, marking 50 years since its afforestation in 1973. Richard St. Barbe Baker, a visionary conservationist, left behind an extraordinary legacy that continues to inspire environmentalists around the globe. Learn about the unsung heroes, marginalized communities, and environmental legends who have contributed to the area’s rich history. This event is a golden opportunity for history enthusiasts, advocates of social justice, and those with a thirst for knowledge to broaden their understanding of the world around them.

But the adventure doesn’t end there. On Monday, July 24, 2023, we invite you to join us at George Genereux Urban Regional Park, located in Saskatoon. Within this captivating 148-acre afforestation area, you’ll embark on a journey through time and triumph. As part of Historic Places Days, this event will uncover the “Invisible” Histories that have shaped this remarkable greenspace. YouTube

Delve into the enduring legacy of Dr. George Genereux, an Olympic gold medalist and accomplished athlete. Unveil the secrets behind why this magnificent greenspace bears his name and discover the profound connection between environmental education, preservation, and the captivating story of George Genereux. As we celebrate the Jubilee anniversary of George Genereux Urban Regional Park, honoring 50 years since its afforestation in 1973, we pay tribute to the remarkable achievements of a Canadian legend.

Both the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area and George Genereux Urban Regional Park are more than just hidden gems—they are sanctuaries for health, wellness, natural beauty, and a stronghold against climate change. These greenspaces play a crucial role in preserving biodiversity and inspire us to rethink the importance of historic places in our lives.

During Historic Places Days, immerse yourself in an unforgettable experience that transcends time. Let us reflect upon the purpose of our visit and engage in dialogue to amplify diverse voices. Together, we can create a brighter future for generations to come.

As you explore these hidden legacies, remember to participate in the Historic Places Days Contest. Imagine what you could do with a $1000 prize, a Parks Canada pass, or a VIA Rail travel voucher. The contest runs from July 8 to 23, 2023, and offers an exciting opportunity to enhance your journey and continue your exploration of historic places.

Don’t miss your chance to unearth hidden legacies, embrace the invisible histories, and expand your horizons. Join us for Historic Places Days and embark on a journey that will inspire both eco-visitors and the general public to appreciate the remarkable treasures that Saskatoon has to offer. Let us celebrate the past, honor the present, and shape a sustainable future. Historic Places Days is a time to come together as a community and recognize the value of our historic sites, the stories they hold, and the lessons they teach us.

As we delve into the hidden legacies of the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area and George Genereux Urban Regional Park, we are reminded of the importance of preserving our natural heritage. These places not only provide a sanctuary for plants, animals, and ecosystems but also serve as reminders of the individuals who dedicated their lives to health and wellness and to environmental conservation.

Richard St. Barbe Baker, often referred to as the “Man of the Trees,” envisioned a world where people and nature coexist harmoniously. His efforts in afforestation and environmental education have left an indelible mark on the landscape of Saskatoon. By exploring the invisible histories of the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, we honor his legacy and gain a deeper appreciation for the significance of environmental stewardship.

Similarly, George Genereux, an Olympic gold medalist and avid environmentalist, has left an enduring legacy in the George Genereux Urban Regional Park. Through his athletic achievements and commitment to preserving green spaces, Genereux exemplifies the connection between physical prowess, mental strength, and environmental consciousness. His park stands as a testament to the power of nature to inspire greatness and nurture the human spirit.

During Historic Places Days, we have the opportunity to celebrate these hidden gems and reflect on the lessons they hold. We are invited to explore interactive exhibits, engage in meaningful conversations, and immerse ourselves in the beauty of these natural wonders. Through this journey into invisible histories, we expand our understanding of the past, present, and future.

Beyond the immediate joy and knowledge gained from these experiences, there is a profound impact on our collective consciousness. Historic Places Days inspire us to embrace sustainability, rethink our relationship with the environment, and take action to protect and preserve our natural heritage.

So, mark your calendars and join us for Historic Places Days in Saskatoon. Explore the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area and George Genereux Urban Regional Park, where hidden legacies come to life. Let us honor the past, appreciate the present, and shape a sustainable future together. Through our collective efforts, we can ensure that these hidden gems remain treasures for generations to come. Let us embark on this journey into invisible histories and discover the transformative power of our historic places.

For directions as to how to drive to “George Genereux” Urban Regional Park

For directions on how to drive to Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

For more information:

Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits

NEW P4G District Official Community Plan

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′

Addresses:

Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A

Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A

S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A

NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063

Wikimapia Map: type in Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Google Maps South West Off Leash area location pin at parking lot

Web page: https://stbarbebaker.wordpress.com

Where is the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area? with map

Where is the George Genereux Urban Regional Park (Afforestation Area)?with map

“Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..”

Richard St. Barbe Baker