Unearthing Hidden Legacies: A Journey into Invisible Histories Historic Places Days!

Are you ready to embark on a journey of discovery and inspiration? Historic Places Days in Saskatoon are just around the corner, offering you a unique opportunity to explore the city’s best-kept secrets, also known as Saskatoon’s hidden gems. Among these treasures are two remarkable afforestation tours that will not only ignite your curiosity but also leave you with a renewed appreciation for our environment and the incredible individuals who have shaped it.

Horned Grebe Podiceps auritus Unveiling Legends Journey through Time and Triumph

The first tour, “Unearthing Hidden Legacies: A Journey into Invisible Histories,” promises an evening of captivating exploration. On Sunday, July 23, 2023, at 6:30 pm, join fellow enthusiasts at the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, located at 241 Township Road 362, Grasswood, SK. This event is a testament to the visionary conservationist Richard St. Barbe Baker, who dedicated his life to preserving our natural heritage. YouTube

Immerse yourself in interactive exhibits and engaging presentations that shed light on the invisible histories that have been overlooked for far too long. Learn about the contributions of unsung heroes, the struggles of marginalized communities, and gain a deeper understanding of the world we inhabit. This year marks the Jubilee anniversary of the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, celebrating 50 years since its afforestation in 1973. It’s a chance to pay homage to an environmental legend and embrace a sustainable future.

Whether you have an interest in history, social justice, or simply a thirst for knowledge, this event is for you. Unearth hidden legacies and expand your understanding of the world around us. As you stroll through the afforestation area, surrounded by the serene beauty of nature, let the stories of the past inspire you to make a positive impact on the present and future.

But the journey doesn’t end there! The following day, on Monday, July 24, 2023, you have the opportunity to embark on another enthralling adventure at the George Genereux Urban Regional Park. Located at Range Road 3063, Saskatoon, SK, this 148-acre afforestation area holds tales of triumph and history that will captivate your imagination.

“Unveiling Legends: George Genereux Urban Regional Park – A Journey through Time and Triumph” invites you to uncover the invisible histories that have shaped this remarkable greenspace. Dive into the enduring legacy of Dr. George Genereux, an accomplished athlete and Olympic gold medalist. Within the lush expanse of mixed woods, you’ll discover the profound connection between environmental education, preservation, and the captivating story of this Canadian legend. YouTube

As we celebrate the Jubilee anniversary of George Genereux Urban Regional Park, which was afforested in 1973, let’s pay homage to the extraordinary achievements of a man whose name graces this magnificent greenspace. George Genereux, the only Canadian to secure a gold medal at the 1952 Helsinki Olympiad, left an indelible mark not only in the world of sports but also in the pursuit of Olympic values throughout his life.

During Historic Places Days, immerse yourself in the rich heritage of George Genereux Urban Regional Park. Reflect on the purpose of your visit through our newly developed guide to rethinking historic places. Engage in dialogue to amplify diverse voices and gain a deeper appreciation for the land’s history and significance.

Together, as we unveil legends and embrace the stories that have shaped Saskatoon, we create a brighter future for generations to come. These afforestation tours are not merely a stroll through the woods; they are an invitation to connect with our environment, to honor the past, and to inspire sustainable actions.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to explore.

Historic Places Days!

Historic Places Days Contest!!!

What would you do with $1000, a Parks Canada pass or a VIA Rail travel voucher?

Contest runs July 8 – 23, 2023

For directions as to how to drive to “George Genereux” Urban Regional Park

For directions on how to drive to Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

For more information:

Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits

NEW P4G District Official Community Plan

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′

Addresses:

Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A

Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A

S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A

NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063

Wikimapia Map: type in Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Google Maps South West Off Leash area location pin at parking lot

Web page: https://stbarbebaker.wordpress.com

Where is the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area? with map

Where is the George Genereux Urban Regional Park (Afforestation Area)?with map

Pinterest richardstbarbeb

Blogger: FriendsAfforestation

Tumblr friendsafforestation.tumblr.comFacebook Group Page: Users of the George Genereux Urban Regional Park

Facebook: StBarbeBaker Afforestation Area

Facebook for the non profit Charity Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. FriendsAreas

Facebook group page : Users of the St Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Facebook: South West OLRA

Reddit: FriendsAfforestation

Twitter: St Barbe Baker Charity Twitter:FriendsAreas

Mix: friendsareas

YouTube

Please help protect / enhance your afforestation areas, please contact the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. (e-mail / e-transfers )Support the afforestation areas with your donation or membership ($20.00/year). Please donate by paypal or by using e-transfers Please and thank you! Your donation and membership is greatly appreciated. Members e-mail your contact information to be kept up to date!

Donations can be made through Paypal, Canada Helps, Contact Donate A Car Canada, SARCAN Drop & Go 106100594 for the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc.

United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration

Use the UN Decade’s Visual Identity

Make it your own

Spread the word about the UN Decade

Let’s Bring Back Forests

Let’s Green Our Cities

“Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..”

Richard St. Barbe Baker