Nature’s Legacy: Commemorating Canada’s Green Gems

Home in the Heartland: A Poem Celebrating Canada Day

In the heart of Canada, where nature’s wonders reside,

We gather on this Canada Day, our spirits open wide.

Amidst celebrations and joyful cheer,

Let’s pause and honor what brings us near.

The City of Saskatoon, where greenspaces bloom,

A sanctuary where nature finds its room.

The YXE Green Infrastructure Strategy’s now grace,

Engaging in consultations, their vision we embrace.

Within these prairies, man-made forests stand,

The Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, so grand.

Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas, their devotion clear,

Preserving biodiversity, their mission we hold dear.

The George Genereux Urban Regional Park, a haven serene,

Protected by the Friends, a testament to their dream.

Legacy of Saskatoon’s Secret Forest, a film that tells,

The tale of these man-made forests, where harmony dwells.

In partnership with the Government of Canada’s grace,

New barriers and signage protect these sacred space.

Safe sanctuaries for eco-tourists and wildlife’s bliss,

In the West Swale and Yorath Island’s enchanting abyss.

Let’s cherish the prairie grasslands, wetlands so pure,

A treasure in Saskatchewan, forever to endure.

The local biodiversity, a symphony of life,

May it thrive and flourish, amid triumph and strife.

On this Canada Day, we give thanks and ponder,

What makes this land home, what makes it yonder?

It’s the boundless nature, the diverse tapestry,

The love and respect we share, an unbreakable key.

So, let’s celebrate this nation, with hearts so true,

Canada’s marvels and wonders, both old and new.

On this Canada Day, let gratitude imbue,

For this land we call home, for me and for you.

What makes Canada home? It’s you and me,

The unity, the beauty, the spirit wild and free.

Happy Canada Day, let our voices soar,

As we cherish this land, forever to adore.

For more information:

Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits

NEW P4G District Official Community Plan

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′

Addresses:

Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A

Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A

S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A

NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063

“Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..”

Richard St. Barbe Baker