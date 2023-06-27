Celebrating Canada’s Natural Biodiversity: A Tribute to YXE Green Infrastructure Strategy and Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas

Subtitle: Gratitude for Conservation Efforts and the Wonders of Saskatchewan

Introduction: As we embrace the boundless beauty of Canada’s natural landscapes and diverse ecosystems on Saturday July 1, let us express our deep appreciation for the remarkable work of the YXE Green Infrastructure Strategy department in the City of Saskatoon. Their dedication to public consultation and the development of a pilot master plan for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area and the Small Swale is a testament to their commitment to preserving the precious natural heritage of Saskatchewan. We are grateful for their tireless efforts and the potential for these naturalized areas master plan initiatives to expand to include the George Genereux Urban Regional Park and other greenspaces in Saskatoon.

Gray Comma Butterfly Spring Polygonia progne G Yellow Sunflower Moth Stiria rugifrons on top of Curlycup Gumweed Grindelia squarrosa

Cherishing Conservation Allies: In our collective quest to protect and conserve the environment, we must acknowledge the vital contributions of all green groups and organizations. Among them, the non-profit environmental charity, Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas, stands out for their unwavering commitment to preserving and conserving the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area and George Genereux Urban Regional Park. Through their creation of two captivating films, “Legacy of Saskatoon’s Secret Forest” and “Wildwoods of Saskatoon,” accompanied by insightful workbook packages, they have shared the wonders of these man-made forests on the prairies, igniting a passion for conservation among visitors and residents alike.

Safeguarding Natural Sanctuaries: Thanks to the support of the Government of Canada, these natural havens have been fortified against illegal trespass and dumping. With the implementation of new fencing and park signage at the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area and George Genereux Urban Regional Park, safe sanctuaries have been established for eco-tourists, wellness seekers, and biodiversity to thrive. Within the West Swale and the wetlands of the ancient Yorath Island Glacial Spillway river channel, these man-made forests on the prairies flourish, nurturing a diverse array of life and providing solace to those who seek respite in nature.

The Magnificence of Prairie Grasslands and Wetlands: The province of Saskatchewan boasts a rich tapestry of native prairie grasslands, wetlands, and local biodiversity. From the sprawling fields of wildflowers to the meandering rivers and shimmering lakes, these natural wonders are a testament to the resiliency and beauty of the Canadian landscape. On this Canada Day, let us cherish and honor the marvels of Saskatchewan’s natural heritage, recognizing the interconnectedness of all living beings within these ecosystems.

Finding Home in Canada: What makes Canada truly special is the sense of belonging and connection we feel to its natural wonders. From the towering peaks of the Rockies to the rugged shores of the Atlantic, each region offers a unique tapestry of landscapes, flora, and fauna. For many, home in Canada is defined by the awe-inspiring beauty of nature, the pristine lakes and rivers, and the incredible biodiversity that surrounds us. It is the feeling of peace and tranquility that washes over us when we immerse ourselves in the great outdoors.

Conclusion: As we celebrate Canada Day, Saturday July 1, let us revel in the splendor of our nation’s natural biodiversity. The YXE Green Infrastructure Strategy, along with Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas, exemplify the spirit of conservation and stewardship that defines us as Canadians. May their unwavering efforts inspire us to protect and preserve our natural heritage, ensuring that the wonders of Saskatchewan and Canada continue to thrive for generations to come. What makes Canada home is the symphony of natural wonders that unfold before our eyes, reminding us of the incredible gift we have been given.

For directions as to how to drive to “George Genereux” Urban Regional Park

For directions on how to drive to Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

For more information:

Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits

NEW P4G District Official Community Plan

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′

Addresses:

Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A

Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A

S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A

NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063

Wikimapia Map: type in Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Google Maps South West Off Leash area location pin at parking lot

Web page: https://stbarbebaker.wordpress.com

Where is the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area? with map

Where is the George Genereux Urban Regional Park (Afforestation Area)?with map

Pinterest richardstbarbeb

Blogger: FriendsAfforestation

Tumblr friendsafforestation.tumblr.comFacebook Group Page: Users of the George Genereux Urban Regional Park

Facebook: StBarbeBaker Afforestation Area

Facebook for the non profit Charity Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. FriendsAreas

Facebook group page : Users of the St Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Facebook: South West OLRA

Reddit: FriendsAfforestation

Twitter: St Barbe Baker Charity Twitter:FriendsAreas

Mix: friendsareas

YouTube

Please help protect / enhance your afforestation areas, please contact the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. (e-mail / e-transfers )Support the afforestation areas with your donation or membership ($20.00/year). Please donate by paypal or by using e-transfers Please and thank you! Your donation and membership is greatly appreciated. Members e-mail your contact information to be kept up to date!

Donations can be made through Paypal, Canada Helps, Contact Donate A Car Canada, SARCAN Drop & Go 106100594 for the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc.

United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration

Use the UN Decade’s Visual Identity

Make it your own

Spread the word about the UN Decade

Let’s Bring Back Forests

Let’s Green Our Cities

“Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..”

Richard St. Barbe Baker

Advertisement