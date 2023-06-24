Discovering Saskatoon’s Treasured Past: Doors Open Special Event at Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Step into the past and unlock the hidden heritage of Saskatoon’s Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area during the Doors Open Special Event on June 25. This extraordinary occasion invites you to explore buildings and sites of architectural and historical significance, granting access to locations that are typically off-limits. As the afforestation area awaits municipal heritage status, now is the perfect time to delve into its rich legacy and diverse features. Join us on a journey of discovery as we uncover the historical, cultural, and natural significance of this remarkable site.

Photo of Richard St. Barbe Baker Courtesy: University of Saskatchewan, University Archives & Special Collections,

Mark your calendars for Sunday, June 25, and prepare for an immersive experience like no other. There will be two in-person tours starting at 12:00 noon and 2:30 pm, as well as a smartphone self-guided tour in the forest where you can arrive anytime between 12:00 noon and 5:00 pm. This flexible schedule ensures that everyone can participate and embark on their own adventure through this enchanting landscape.

The Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area holds a special place in Saskatoon’s heritage, as it once served as the City Parks Department tree nursery and played a pivotal role in the “Green Survival” program. This groundbreaking initiative, aimed at improving the environment, enhancing the area’s beauty, and combating land erosion, garnered numerous awards. The afforestation area stands as a testament to the crucial role of plant life in maintaining a healthy environment and preserving the land for future generations.

The afforestation area’s name pays tribute to Richard St. Barbe Baker, a global conservationist and the founder of the Men of the Trees, now known as the International Tree Foundation. Baker’s extraordinary efforts resulted in the planting of at least 26 billion trees worldwide, earning him international recognition. His legacy continues to inspire ongoing conservation endeavors, serving as a powerful reminder of the impact one individual can make in protecting the environment.

Beyond its environmental contributions, the afforestation area holds cultural and historical significance. It offers a window into the rich heritage of the First Nations, Paleoindian, and Métis peoples who have long inhabited the region. The site’s association with the Old Bone Trail, a designated heritage trail, speaks to the vanished buffalo herds and the settlement history of the area. It provides a unique opportunity to connect with the land and understand the symbiotic relationship between humans and the environment.

Preserving biodiversity and ecosystems is a crucial aspect of the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area. This lush expanse is home to diverse ecosystems, including mature deciduous and coniferous forests, wetlands, and riparian woodlands. It serves as a vital habitat for numerous plant and animal species, contributing to the preservation of biological diversity. The area’s distinct natural heritage and ecological processes make it an invaluable resource for in-situ conservation and scientific study, highlighting the importance of protecting and nurturing such habitats within an urban setting.

Prepare to be educated and entertained as the afforestation area offers a host of educational and recreational opportunities for visitors. With kilometers of trails, guided walks, and tours that delve into the area’s geological, cultural, and natural history, there’s something for everyone. It provides an ideal setting for place-based education, enabling individuals to learn about the value of trees, ecology, natural history, and the impacts of climate change. Moreover, the site aligns with Saskatoon’s Winter City initiative, attracting outdoor enthusiasts even during the winter months.

Situated within the West Swale, the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area showcases significant geological features and represents major stages of Earth’s history during the Pleistocene era. The Yorath Island Spillway stands as a remarkable example of a glacial spillway process that shaped the landscape in the region. The West Swale’s historical and geographical relevance, combined with its semi-wilderness habitat, contribute to the site’s scientific and educational value, making it a fascinating destination for geology enthusiasts and curious minds alike.

As we celebrate Saskatoon’s built heritage and architectural accomplishments during Doors Open, let us also cherish the natural and cultural heritage embodied by this remarkable greenspace. The Doors Open Special Event on June 25 offers an exciting opportunity to walk through history and immerse yourself in the wonders of the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area. From its contributions to environmental conservation and Richard St. Barbe Baker’s global legacy to its cultural, historical, and geological significance, this unique site provides a wealth of knowledge and experiences for visitors. Join us as we step into the past, uncovering the hidden gems that lie within this breathtaking landscape.

To embark on this journey of discovery, meet us on Sunday, June 25, at the parking area P2, the South West Off-Leash Recreation Area in the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (241A Township Road 362-A, Saskatoon, SK). The guided tour will begin at 12:00 PM and run until 2:15 PM. For those unable to join the earlier tour, a second guided tour will commence at 2:30 PM, giving you ample time to explore until 5:00 PM. Doors Open Saskatoon invites you to walk in the footsteps of Richard St. Barbe Baker, immersing yourself in the heritage value of this hidden green gem. Additionally, if you cannot make it exactly at 12 or 2 a self guided tour in the forest for lisetening or reading on your smart phone is provided!

Don’t miss this opportunity to discover the rich history, stunning landscapes, and ecological wonders that await you at the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area. Join us on June 25 for a memorable adventure through time, where nature and heritage intertwine in perfect harmony.

Doors Open Saskatoon! Walk Through History YouTube

Walking in the Footsteps of Richard St. Barbe Baker: Step into the Past: Discovering the Heritage Value of this hidden green gem

Please meet Sun, Jun 25, 2023 12:00 PM – 2:15 PM CST at parking area P2, the South West Off Leash Recreation Area in the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area 241A Township Road 362-A in Saskatoon, SK – GPS 52.100826, -106.742013

Doors Open Saskatoon! Walk In Time YouTube

Walking in the Footsteps of Richard St. Barbe Baker: A Guided Tour of the Afforestation Area. Planted as part of the Green Survival Campaign in the war against ecological abuse, the afforestation area has a rich history of developments in town-planning and architectural landscape design aimed at improving the future environment of the city.

Please meet Sun, Jun 25, 2023 2:30 PM – 5:00 PM CST at parking area P2, the South West Off Leash Recreation Area in the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area 241A Township Road 362-A in Saskatoon, SK – GPS 52.100826, -106.742013

“Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..”

Richard St. Barbe Baker

