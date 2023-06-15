Exploring Heritage at Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area: A Doors Open Special Event

Introduction: On June 25, Saskatoon residents will have the unique opportunity to explore the heritage of the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area during the Doors Open Special Event. This event showcases buildings and sites of architectural and historical significance, allowing the public to access locations that are typically closed. As an application for municipal heritage status for the afforestation area is underway, it’s an ideal time to delve into the rich heritage and diverse features of this remarkable site. Join us as we uncover the historical, cultural, and natural significance of the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area.

Photo of Richard St. Barbe Baker Courtesy: University of Saskatchewan, University Archives & Special Collections, Richard St. Barbe Baker fonds, MG 71 F

Green Survival and Environmental Conservation: The afforestation area holds a special place in Saskatoon’s heritage as it served as the City Parks Department tree nursery and contributed to the “Green Survival” program. This award-winning initiative aimed to improve the environment, enhance the beauty of the area, and combat land erosion through the planting of trees and shrubs. The afforestation area stands as a testament to the importance of plant life in maintaining a healthy environment and preserving the land for future generations.

Richard St. Barbe Baker’s Legacy: The afforestation area is named after Richard St. Barbe Baker, the founder of the Men of the Trees (now the International Tree Foundation) and a global conservationist. Baker’s remarkable efforts resulted in the planting of at least 26 billion trees worldwide, earning him international recognition. His legacy inspires ongoing conservation efforts and serves as a reminder of the impact one individual can make in protecting the environment.

Cultural and Historical Significance: Beyond its environmental contributions, the afforestation area holds cultural and historical significance. It offers a glimpse into the rich heritage of the First Nations, Paleoindian, and Métis peoples who have long inhabited the region. The site’s association with the Old Bone Trail, a designated heritage trail, speaks to the vanished buffalo herds and the settlement history of the area. It provides a unique opportunity to connect with the land and understand the symbiotic relationship between humans and the environment.

Preserving Biodiversity and Ecosystems: The Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is home to diverse ecosystems, including mature deciduous and coniferous forests, wetlands, and riparian woodlands. It serves as a vital habitat for numerous plant and animal species, contributing to the preservation of biological diversity. The area’s distinct natural heritage and ecological processes make it a valuable resource for in-situ conservation and scientific study, highlighting the importance of protecting and nurturing such habitats within an urban setting.

Educational and Recreational Opportunities: The afforestation area offers a host of educational and recreational opportunities for visitors. The site features kilometers of trails, guided walks, and tours that delve into the area’s geological, cultural, and natural history. It provides an ideal setting for place-based education, allowing individuals to learn about the value of trees, ecology, natural history, and the impacts of climate change. Moreover, the site aligns with Saskatoon’s Winter City initiative, attracting outdoor enthusiasts during the winter months.

The West Swale and Geological Significance: Situated within the West Swale, the afforestation area showcases significant geological features and represents major stages of Earth’s history during the Pleistocene era. The Yorath Island Spillway exemplifies a glacial spillway process that shaped the landscape in the region. The West Swale’s historical and geographical relevance, combined with its semi-wilderness habitat, contribute to the site’s scientific and educational value.

Conclusion: The Doors Open Special Event on June 25 offers an exciting opportunity to explore the heritage of the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area in Saskatoon. From its contributions to environmental conservation and Richard St. Barbe Baker’s global legacy to its cultural, historical, and geological significance, this unique site provides a wealth of knowledge and experiences for visitors. As we celebrate Saskatoon’s built heritage and architectural accomplishments, let us also cherish the natural and cultural heritage represented by this remarkable greenspace.

YouTube Walk Through History one minute

YouTube Walk through History one minute

Legacy of Saskatoon's Secret Forest 15 minutes

Legacy of Saskatoon's Secret Forest One hour

Doors Open Saskatoon!

Walking in the Footsteps of Richard St. Barbe Baker: Step into the Past: Discovering the Heritage Value of this hidden green gem

Sun, Jun 25, 2023 12:00 PM – 2:15 PM CST at parking area P2, the South West Off Leash Recreation Area in the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area 241A Township Road 362-A in Saskatoon, SK – GPS 52.100826, -106.742013

Doors Open Saskatoon!

Walking in the Footsteps of Richard St. Barbe Baker: A Guided Tour of the Afforestation Area. Planted as part of the Green Survival Campaign in the war against ecological abuse, the afforestation area has a rich history of developments in town-planning and architectural landscape design aimed at improving the future environment of the city.

Sun, Jun 25, 2023 2:30 PM – 5:00 PM CST at parking area P2, the South West Off Leash Recreation Area in the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area 241A Township Road 362-A in Saskatoon, SK – GPS 52.100826, -106.742013

Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits

NEW P4G District Official Community Plan

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′

Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A

Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A

S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A

NE 21-36-6 "George Genereux" Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063

"Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven.." Richard St. Barbe Baker

Richard St. Barbe Baker

