Walk Through History; Walk In Time

The first of two tours in the afternoon will take visitors around the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, a heritage greenspace that provides a beautiful and spiritual landscape within Saskatoon. The afforestation area is a unique natural semi-wilderness habitat of great biodiversity that showcases the horticulture phase in the history of Saskatoon and North America. Planted as part of the Green Survival Campaign in the war against ecological abuse, the afforestation area has a rich history of developments in town-planning and architectural landscape design aimed at improving the future environment of the city. The area is also significant for its association with Richard St. Barbe Baker, founder of the Men of the Trees and the first global conservationist. The tour will provide visitors with insights into the economic, cultural, and historical significance of the site, and its association with the Kikuyu tribesman of Kenya. Visitors will learn about the importance of trees as espoused by St. Barbe Baker and their role in combating climate change.

The second tour will take visitors to the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, a heritage greenspace that boasts great biodiversity and a unique natural semi-wilderness habitat. This area was planted as part of the Green Survival Campaign, an award-winning program aimed at improving the environment and conserving land from erosion. The afforestation area is significant for its association with Richard St. Barbe Baker, a local and internationally renowned conservationist and founder of the Men of the Trees (now the International Tree Foundation). Baker’s legacy and efforts saw the planting of at least 26 billion trees worldwide, and his impact on environmental conservation is still felt today. Visitors will learn about the importance of trees, natural history, earth sciences, ecology, and the effects of climate change while exploring the site. Visitors will learn about the city’s history, the challenges it has faced, and the initiatives taken to overcome them. The tour will provide visitors with a deeper understanding of what makes Saskatoon a unique and special place to live and visit. Two tours offered 12:00 noon to 2:15 pm and 2:45 – 5:00 pm offer a unique perspective on Saskatoon’s heritage, culture, and environmental values. Visitors will gain a greater appreciation for the city’s history, as well as its efforts towards sustainability and environmental conservation.

12:00 noon – 2:15 pm Walk Through History; Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area Doors Open June 25

2:15 – 5:00 pm Walk In Time: Doors Open at Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area June 25

Please meet at parking area P2, the South West Off Leash Recreation Area in the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area 241A Township Road 362-A in Saskatoon, SK – GPS 52.100826, -106.742013

Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits

NEW P4G District Official Community Plan

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′

Addresses:

Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A

Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A

S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A

NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063

