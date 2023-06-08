You can help Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas win $20,000 with the

You can help Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas win $20,000 with the Great Canadian Giving Challenge! Every $1 donated through the month of June is an automatic entry for the Friends to win the grand prize.

Donations will go toward expanding the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation educational programs, environmental protections such as afforestation barriers for ecological protection, park signage and upkeep.

The challenge is for the whole month of June, ending on June 30, 2023 at 11:59pm. The grand prize draw takes place on Canada Day and all donations to Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas inc. made through CanadaHelps.org will be entered for the prize draw.

1972 – 1973 50 YEARS OF MAN MADE FORESTS ON THE PRAIRIES

192 hectares 474 acres

of mixed woodlands to explore

Richard St. Barbe Richard Stbarbebaker Afforestation Areas

George Genereux Urban Regional Park

