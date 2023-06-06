The Withering Guardian: Battling Dutch Elm Disease

In the quaint city of Saskatoon, where elm trees proudly adorn the afforestation areas, a silent threat loomed over their majestic presence. Dutch Elm Disease (DED), a fungal infection that had ravaged countless elm trees across North America, had found its way to Canada. The American Elm, listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, stood vulnerable and in need of protection.
DED was a sinister enemy, taking advantage of trees already distressed or felled, with the assistance of its loyal ally, the elm bark beetle. These tiny insects served as vectors, carrying the fungus from diseased trees to healthy ones. The consequences were devastating, leading to the collapse of entire elm tree communities. The battle against DED requirs the cooperation and vigilance of every resident.
The City of Saskatoon recognized the gravity of the situation and implemented vital measures to combat DED. From April 1 to August 31, a provincial ban on pruning elm trees is enforced. This ban aimed to prevent fresh cuts on trees during the beetles’ active season, as they were attracted to these openings, increasing the likelihood of infection.
Residents were urged to refrain from bringing elm wood into the city, storing it for extended periods, or using it as firewood. The only permitted movement of elm wood was to the designated disposal site at the City Landfill. Proper disposal of elm wood was essential to halt the spread of the disease.
Sanitizing tools after working on elm trees played a significant role in preventing the transmission of DED. The fungal spores could easily hitch a ride on pruning tools, enabling them to infect other trees. By diligently disinfecting equipment, residents minimized the risk of inadvertently contributing to the disease’s spread.
Children were encouraged to find other trees for their treehouses, as building them in elms with nail and screw holes could attract the elm bark beetles. It was a small sacrifice to protect the health and longevity of these magnificent trees.
Residents were asked to report any signs of dead or dying elm trees or branches to the City or professional arborists. Early detection and swift action were crucial in containing the spread of DED. The City provides an online form and a dedicated phone line for reporting these observations.
Keep Our Trees Grand, Dutch Elm Disease Must be Banned!
Permits were available for those who needed to prune elm trees during the ban, but strict regulations and guidelines were in place to ensure compliance. Seeking permission and following proper procedures were essential to maintain the health of the city’s elm trees.
Join the Fight, Keep Dutch Elm Disease Out of Sight!”
The City of Saskatoon launched an informative campaign to educate residents about DED. It emphasized the importance of identifying and reporting unhealthy elm trees, as well as ensuring that firewood was free from any potential risk. By raising awareness and fostering a sense of collective responsibility, the city aimed to rally its residents in the fight against DED.
Shielding Afforestation, Preventing Dutch Elm Disease’s Erosion
As the threat of DED loomed, the residents of Saskatoon united as guardians of their beloved elm trees. They understood that their actions were vital in preserving these natural wonders for future generations. By adhering to the pruning ban, practicing proper disposal methods, and staying vigilant, they embraced their roles as protectors of their urban forest.
Raise Awareness, Prevent Dutch Elm Disease and Preserve Our Trees!
Together, they stood against Dutch Elm Disease, determined to safeguard the beauty, shade, and history that these majestic elms bestowed upon their city. In their united efforts, they wrote a story of resilience and hope, where humans and nature coexisted harmoniously, fostering a stronger and more vibrant community.
Preserve Afforestation, Protect against Dutch Elm Devastation!
Sources:
- City of Saskatoon: Dutch Elm Disease Information
- International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)
- Saskatchewan Government: Dutch Elm Disease Prevention Measures
- For directions as to how to drive to “George Genereux” Urban Regional Park
- For directions on how to drive to Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area
- For more information:
- Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits
- NEW P4G District Official Community Plan
- Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′
- Addresses:
- Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A
- Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A
- S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A
- NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063
- Wikimapia Map: type in Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area
- Google Maps South West Off Leash area location pin at parking lot
- Web page: https://stbarbebaker.wordpress.com
- Where is the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area? with map
- Where is the George Genereux Urban Regional Park (Afforestation Area)?with map
- Pinterest richardstbarbeb
- Blogger: FriendsAfforestation
- Tumblr friendsafforestation.tumblr.comFacebook Group Page: Users of the George Genereux Urban Regional Park
- Facebook: StBarbeBaker Afforestation Area
- Facebook for the non profit Charity Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. FriendsAreas
- Facebook group page : Users of the St Barbe Baker Afforestation Area
- Facebook: South West OLRA
- Reddit: FriendsAfforestation
- Twitter: St Barbe Baker Charity Twitter:FriendsAreas
- Mix: friendsareas
- YouTube
- Please help protect / enhance your afforestation areas, please contact the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. (e-mail / e-transfers )Support the afforestation areas with your donation or membership ($20.00/year). Please donate by paypal or by using e-transfers Please and thank you! Your donation and membership is greatly appreciated. Members e-mail your contact information to be kept up to date!
- Donations can be made through Paypal, Canada Helps, Contact Donate A Car Canada, SARCAN Drop & Go 106100594 for the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc.
- United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration
- Use the UN Decade’s Visual Identity
- Make it your own
- Spread the word about the UN Decade
- Let’s Bring Back Forests
- Let’s Green Our Cities
- “Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..”
- Richard St. Barbe Baker