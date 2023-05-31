Saskatoon and Area Community Bioblitz: Exploring Biodiversity June 8-11, 2023

Join us for the Saskatoon and Area Community Bioblitz, The Biodiversity Challenge, an exciting citizen science initiative aimed at documenting the rich biodiversity in the Saskatoon region. From June 8th to June 11th, we invite nature enthusiasts, scientists, and curious individuals of all ages to participate in this collaborative effort to observe and identify as many species as possible within our designated bioblitz area.

The bioblitz area, which encompasses diverse ecosystems including forests, wetlands, grasslands, and urban environments, is specified in the project journal, providing participants with clear boundaries to focus their exploration. Your observations can help us create a comprehensive inventory of the flora and fauna found in our region.

To participate, simply head outdoors and start making observations using the iNaturalist platform. Remember, all observations must be made by the stroke of midnight at the end of June 11th. However, we understand that you may have stored observations on your camera taken between June 8th and June 11th, so we will allow an additional 7 days for you to submit them.

Preliminary results will be tallied shortly after the submission deadline, but the identification and refining process will continue until July 31st. This extended period allows participants to collaborate, research, and refine their identifications, ensuring the highest possible accuracy in our final results.

By participating in the Saskatoon and Area Community Bioblitz, you will contribute valuable data that aids in conservation efforts, informs local environmental management, and deepens our understanding of the natural world. Together, we can uncover hidden gems of biodiversity and foster a greater appreciation for the ecosystems that surround us.

Join us on this remarkable journey to explore, document, and celebrate the incredible biodiversity of the Saskatoon region. Let’s make a difference and create a lasting impact for generations to come.

Important Dates:

08/06/2023 06:30 PM June 8

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Our Planet, Our Responsibility: Support the Biodiversity Challenge! FREE June 8

09/06/2023 06:30 PM June 9

George Genereux Urban Regional Park

From Awareness to Action: Champion the Biodiversity Challenge! FREE Friday Evening June 9

10/06/2023 02:00 PM June 10

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, Saskatoon, SK

Protecting Nature’s Marvels: Stand up for Biodiversity! FREE June 10, 2023

11/06/2023 02:00 PM – 11/06/2023 04:00 PM June 11

George Genereux Urban Regional Park, Saskatoon, SK

Small Actions, Big Impact: Take the Biodiversity Challenge FREE at George Genereux Park Sunday June 11 2:00pm FREE

Bioblitz Period: June 8th – June 11th, 2023

June 8th – June 11th, 2023 Final Observation Submission Deadline: June 18th, 2023

Submission Deadline: June 18th, 2023 Preliminary Results: June 19th – July 31st, 2023

June 19th – July 31st, 2023 Final Results: July 31st, 2023

Note: Detailed information, guidelines, and the project journal will be provided on the official Saskatoon and Area Community Bioblitz Saskatoon Biodiversity Challenge website and the iNaturalist platform. Stay tuned for updates and engage with fellow participants through the project’s online community.

For directions as to how to drive to “George Genereux” Urban Regional Park

For directions on how to drive to Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

For more information:

Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits

NEW P4G District Official Community Plan

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′

Addresses:

Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A

Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A

S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A

NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063

Wikimapia Map: type in Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Google Maps South West Off Leash area location pin at parking lot

Web page: https://stbarbebaker.wordpress.com

Where is the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area? with map

Where is the George Genereux Urban Regional Park (Afforestation Area)?with map

Pinterest richardstbarbeb

Blogger: FriendsAfforestation

Tumblr friendsafforestation.tumblr.comFacebook Group Page: Users of the George Genereux Urban Regional Park

Facebook: StBarbeBaker Afforestation Area

Facebook for the non profit Charity Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. FriendsAreas

Facebook group page : Users of the St Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Facebook: South West OLRA

Reddit: FriendsAfforestation

Twitter: St Barbe Baker Charity Twitter:FriendsAreas

Mix: friendsareas

YouTube

Please help protect / enhance your afforestation areas, please contact the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. (e-mail / e-transfers )Support the afforestation areas with your donation or membership ($20.00/year). Please donate by paypal or by using e-transfers Please and thank you! Your donation and membership is greatly appreciated. Members e-mail your contact information to be kept up to date!

Donations can be made through Paypal, Canada Helps, Contact Donate A Car Canada, SARCAN Drop & Go 106100594 for the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc.

United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration

Use the UN Decade’s Visual Identity

Make it your own

Spread the word about the UN Decade

Let’s Bring Back Forests

Let’s Green Our Cities

“Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..”

Richard St. Barbe Baker

Advertisement