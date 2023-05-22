Understanding the Current Fire Ban in Saskatchewan

In recent weeks, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency has issued fire bans across various municipalities in the province. As of the latest update, there are 108 active fire bans in Rural Municipalities (RMs), 38 active fire bans in Urban Municipalities (UMs), and 58 active fire bans in Provincial Parks. These measures aim to mitigate the risk of wildfires and protect both human lives and the environment.

One of the municipalities that have implemented a fire ban is the RM of Corman Park, where the ban was initiated on May 1, 2023. The wording of their fire ban notice is straightforward and leaves no room for ambiguity. It states that a “FIRE BAN” is in effect, prohibiting all outdoor fires within the RM. This includes fire pits, burning barrels, controlled burns, and even fireworks. However, there are exceptions for internal household fireplaces and gas-fueled equipment such as propane barbecues or propane fire pits.

The RM of Corman Park’s decision to enforce a total fire ban aligns with their Fire Services Bylaw 05/21 and the City of Saskatoon Fire and Protective Services Bylaw No 7990, which empowers them to take appropriate measures to prevent fire-related incidents. The ban will remain in effect until authorities deem it safe to lift the restrictions. This cautious approach ensures the safety of residents and helps to prevent the outbreak of wildfires during periods of heightened fire risk.

It is important for individuals and communities to adhere to these fire bans and exercise caution during this time. The dry conditions and increased temperatures in Saskatchewan create an elevated risk of fires spreading quickly and causing significant damage. By respecting the fire bans and refraining from engaging in outdoor fires, stopping smoking and stopping vaping in out door spaces such as parks, trails, dog parks as per Bylaw No. 8286 The Smoking Control Bylaw residents can contribute to the overall safety of their communities and protect the surrounding natural areas.

It is worth noting that fire bans may vary between municipalities, as each jurisdiction assesses the local conditions and determines the appropriate level of restriction. Therefore, it is crucial to stay updated on the specific fire ban measures in your area by consulting official sources, such as the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency or the respective municipal authorities.

As summer approaches and outdoor activities become more prevalent, it is our collective responsibility to prioritize safety and take preventive measures to avoid accidental fires. By following the fire bans and being mindful of potential fire hazards, we can help protect our communities, wildlife habitats, and natural landscapes from the devastating consequences of wildfires.

Remember, fire bans are implemented for the well-being of everyone, and it is essential to respect and comply with these regulations. Together, let us foster a safe and resilient environment for all residents of Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency

Community Fire Bans

