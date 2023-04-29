Thank You for Joining Us! Take Part in the Saskatoon City Nature Challenge and Discover Urban Biodiversity

Hello nature enthusiasts of Saskatoon and beyond! We want to extend a big thank you to all the observers who came out on the first day of the City Nature Challenge on April 28. Your enthusiasm and dedication to documenting urban biodiversity is truly appreciated!

For those who are not familiar with the City Nature Challenge, it is an annual, global, community science competition that aims to engage residents and visitors in documenting the plants, animals, signs of life and other organisms living in urban areas. The challenge is a bioblitz, where participants use the iNaturalist app and website to document their observations. The goal is to collect biodiversity data and promote awareness and appreciation of nature in our urban environments.

The City Nature Challenge is not just about making observations and identifying species, but also about engaging the public and fostering a sense of community in citizen science. Participants do not need to be experts in species identification, as help is provided through iNaturalist’s automated species identification feature and the community of users, including professional scientists and expert naturalists. It’s a great opportunity to learn from each other and connect with like-minded individuals who share a passion for nature.

The observations on the first day of the City Nature Challenge were phenomenal, with a large network of nature enthusiasts supporting the crowd-sourced species identification system. The power of image recognition technology has made it easier than ever to identify the plants and animals that are all around us. From birds and insects to lichens and fungi, there is so much to discover in our urban greenspaces, yards, sidewalks, afforestation areas, swales, and riverbanks.

If you haven’t participated in the City Nature Challenge yet, don’t worry! There’s still time to get involved. The challenge is happening from April 28 to May 1, 2023, and you can participate by yourself, with your family, or even as part of a group. Simply take pictures of wild plants and animals using the iNaturalist app or website during the observation period. The next stage is identifying what was found, which will take place from May 2 to May 7, 2023. The results will be announced on Monday, May 8, 2023.

In addition to being a fun and educational activity, the City Nature Challenge is also a great way to monitor the biodiversity in our urban areas and contribute to scientific research. By participating, you are helping to create a valuable dataset that can be used to better understand and protect our local ecosystems. It’s a meaningful way to make a difference in our community while enjoying the beauty of nature.

We also encourage educators to engage their students in the City Nature Challenge as a way to promote community science and nature exploration. There are activities available on the City Nature Challenge website that can be used in classrooms and for youth groups to teach about biodiversity, ecology, and citizen science. It’s a hands-on way to get students excited about nature and encourage them to become stewards of the environment.

So, let’s continue to explore, document, and appreciate the urban biodiversity in Saskatoon and the surrounding areas. Join us in the Saskatoon and Area iNaturalist City Nature Challenge CNC YXE 2023 and be part of a global movement to celebrate and protect our natural world. Together, we can make a difference and contribute to our understanding of urban biodiversity. Happy observing!

