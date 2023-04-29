Celebrating the Beauty of Nature: First Day of City Nature Challenge Comes to an End

As the first day of the City Nature Challenge draws to a close, we want to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the participants in Saskatoon and Area who have downloaded the free iNaturalist app and taken pictures and sound recordings of the biodiversity and signs of life in our community. Your dedication and enthusiasm are truly inspiring!

We are thrilled to report that we have received a total of 126 observations, spanning across 36 different species. Among the unique sightings were butterflies and bees out already in the spring, Trembling Aspen catkins, and mallards back from down south. These observations provide valuable insight into the natural world around us and help us to better understand the biodiversity in our community.

We would also like to thank the identifiers who have helped us to confirm the species of the observations submitted so far. Your expertise is invaluable to the success of the City Nature Challenge, and we are grateful for your contribution.

And of course, we want to recognize the observers in Saskatoon and area who have taken the time to explore their surroundings and capture the beauty of the natural world. Your efforts have helped to increase our understanding and appreciation of the biodiversity in our community.

But the City Nature Challenge is not over yet! There are still four days left, with bioblitzes to engage in on Saturday and Sunday at 2 pm, and on Monday at 7 pm. We encourage all participants to take part in Saskatoon and area and continue to submit their observations.

Remember, the City Nature Challenge is a chance to break free from the daily routine and immerse yourself in the beauty of nature. It’s an opportunity to search, snap, and share for nature, and to discover the wonders of the world around us.

As we move forward with the challenge, we encourage all participants to continue to submit their observations and share their experiences with others. Remember, every observation counts, and together, we can make a significant impact on our understanding of the natural world.

So start practicing now! Get out there, explore your surroundings, and see what you can find. Who knows what unique sightings and discoveries await you?

And don’t forget to use the iNaturalist app to document and share your observations. Great news, spring is back and it’s the happiest time of the year! Let’s make the most of it and continue to celebrate the beauty of nature together.

Join us for the City Nature Challenge, taking place from April 28 to May 1. Together, we can make a difference and help to protect the natural world for generations to come.

"Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven.."

Richard St. Barbe Baker

Richard St. Barbe Baker

