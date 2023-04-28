Discovering the Wonders of Nature: Join the Saskatoon and Area iNaturalist City Nature Challenge 2023!

Are you ready to embark on a thrilling adventure in the heart of nature? Mark your calendars for April 28 to May 1, 2023, as the Saskatoon and Area iNaturalist City Nature Challenge (CNC) YXE 2023 kicks off! This exciting event, organized by the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc., promises to be an unforgettable experience that will awaken your senses and foster a deeper appreciation for the natural world.

The CNC slogan, ‘City Nature Challenge,’ CNCYXE2023 BioDivercity Challenge free iNaturalist App SmartPhone nature Photo using the free iNaturalist app

The City Nature Challenge is a global citizen science initiative that invites people from all walks of life to observe and document the biodiversity of their local environment using the iNaturalist app. Saskatoon and its surrounding areas boast an abundance of diverse habitats, from lush forests to serene wetlands, providing a rich ecosystem for countless species of plants and animals. By participating in the City Nature Challenge, you will have the opportunity to contribute to scientific research and conservation efforts while indulging in the wonders of nature.

With your smartphone in hand and the iNaturalist app downloaded, you’ll be all set to embark on your adventure. As you explore the Saskatoon and Area, you might encounter a plethora of fascinating species. Will it be an otter playing in the water or a majestic pelican soaring through the sky? Perhaps you’ll come across a conk mushroom or a delicate seashell hidden among the foliage. Keep your eyes peeled for elusive moths fluttering by or bats gracefully gliding at dusk. And as the spring blooms adorn the landscape, you may stumble upon a vibrant dandelion or a cheerful crocus adding a splash of color to the surroundings.

One of the most exciting aspects of the City Nature Challenge is the element of surprise. You never know what you might encounter during your nature exploration. Every observation is valuable, whether it’s a common species or a rare find. The thrill of discovery and the joy of being immersed in nature is what makes this event truly special.

In addition to the excitement of observing and documenting the biodiversity of Saskatoon and Area, you can also participate in the City Nature Challenge’s social media campaign. Share your observations, photos, and experiences on social media using the hashtag #CNCYXE2023 and be a voice for nature. By spreading the word about this event, you can inspire others to appreciate and protect our natural world.

Greg, a dedicated participant of the City Nature Challenge, shares his enthusiasm, “Bugs rule the numbers game! It begins today.” Indeed, insects are often abundant and diverse in natural environments, and the City Nature Challenge provides a unique opportunity to learn more about these fascinating creatures and their vital role in ecosystems.

So, gear up, get ready, and let the adventure begin! Join the Saskatoon and Area iNaturalist City Nature Challenge from April 28 to May 1, 2023, and embark on an unforgettable journey of discovery. Download the iNaturalist app, find it, snap it, and share it. Let’s be the voice for nature and contribute to the understanding and conservation of our local biodiversity. For more information about the event, visit the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. website at http://friendsareas.ca/.

Remember, every observation counts, and you might just uncover a hidden gem of nature that will leave you in awe. Happy exploring, and may your City Nature Challenge adventure be filled with wonder and discovery!

Planned events

Let us know your planned events! Your school, classroom, green group, business has so much to add. Discover your front yard, bird feeder, insects on the boulevard tree, bus stop, ants on the sidewalk, school yard, local park. Keep your eyes open.

“Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..”

Richard St. Barbe Baker

