Making a Difference: Environmental Preservation and Sustainable Development Goals

As an avid nature lover, you understand the importance of preserving our planet’s ecosystems and the unique species that inhabit them. That’s why your recent donation to Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc is such a meaningful contribution to the conservation efforts taking place in the 474 acres of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas. Fri, Mar 3, 2023 is World Wildlife Day.

With your donation, the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas will be able to make a significant environmental impact on providing education and awareness around preserving species at risk, restoring ecosystems, and advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The Saskatoon Afforestation Areas comprise woodlands, meadows, and wetlands and are home to a wide variety of plant and animal species.

One of the key ways that the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas will use your donation is through citizen science bio blitzes identifying invasive plant species that threaten the native plant and animal populations. This ecological restoration project will help to preserve species at risk and restore balance to the ecosystem.

Goldenrod Gall Fly Eurosta solidaginis Conservation Status: imperiled (S2S4) in Saskatchewan, CA (NatureServe) Turkey Vulture (Cathartes aura), species at risk Blue Jay (Cyanocitta cristata)

In addition to ecological restoration, your donation will contribute to advancing several of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas are committed to working towards Life on Land, Life Under Water, Climate Action, and Sustainable Cities. Enlisting community support through tours and engagement events park stewards understand the mandate of the City of Saskatoon and Meewasin who aim towards preserving the natural environment and restoring ecosystems, the organization is taking concrete action towards achieving these goals.

For example, advocating for the removal of invasive plant species and encouraging the replanting native ones, the organization is promoting sustainable land use practices and contributing to the Life on Land and Climate Action goals. By maintaining the wetlands, they are also contributing to the Life Under Water goal by preserving the health of nearby water bodies and the species that depend on them.

In conclusion, your donation to Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc will make a meaningful environmental impact on preserving the varied ecosystems, and advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The Saskatoon Afforestation Areas, Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area and George Genereux Urban Regional Park, are a precious natural resource, and your contribution will help ensure they are protected and conserved for generations to come. We believe in the spirit of Witaskêwin, living together on the land. We believe this project can be part of an effective long-term strategy to focus our vision on this ideal. In a significant way this project allows the past to meet the present and future. The rich geological, historical, natural, and cultural heritage of the areas honours where we have been. Science, conservation, and hands on learning about the land, the environment and sustainability ensure our future. Thank you for your support!

"Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven.." Richard St. Barbe Baker

Richard St. Barbe Baker

