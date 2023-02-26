The Shaggy Dog Named Phyllis Diller: A Rescue Story

That’s a fun and unique way to name this special dog! It’s not uncommon for rescued dogs to be of unknown heritage, but that only adds to their charm and individuality. And what better way to celebrate this dog’s shaggy appearance than by giving Jax a nick name after the famous comedienne Phyllis Diller, known for her wild hair and hilarious jokes.

It’s clear that Sarah has a great sense of humor and a strong bond with Phyllis Diller. Naming her after a well-known celebrity not only gives her a playful and memorable name, but it also shows the special bond that Sarah has formed with her furry friend.

Jax the Rescue Dog, now enjoying the South West Off Leash Recreation Area

Phyllis Diller’s transformation from an abandoned and scared pup to a beloved companion is truly remarkable. Sarah’s love and patience have helped Phyllis Diller become the confident and happy dog she is today. Whether she’s at the South West Off Leash Dog Park playing with her dog-walking friends, or cuddled up on the couch with Sarah, Phyllis Diller is living proof of the transformative power of love and the unbreakable bond between humans and their canine companions.

So here’s to Phyllis Diller, the shaggy little dog with a heart of gold and a nickname to match. May she continue to bring joy and laughter to everyone she meets, just like her namesake. If you’re considering adding a dog to your family, consider adoption and give a homeless dog a chance to love and be loved in return.

Next time you consider getting a pet follow in the footsteps of Sarah and Jax

New Hope Dog Rescue

306.270.5944

http://www.newhoperescue.org

Or The Saskatoon Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, SPCA

https://www.saskatoonspca.com/

"Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven.."

Richard St. Barbe Baker

