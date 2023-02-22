Environmental protection and conservation

The world is rapidly changing, and so is the way we think about our environment. Traditional ecological ways of knowing are beginning to gain prominence in the debate on how to best protect and nurture our planet. These ancient practices, passed down from generations of people living in harmony with their surroundings, offer us a valuable insight into how we can best take care of our environment.

Afforestation naturalized green spaces is one of the most important ways of utilizing Traditional ecological ways of knowing for environmental conservation and protection in an city park space. Through the afforestation process, native species of trees and plants are planted in areas that have been deforested or otherwise damaged by humans. As these ecosystems grow, they provide a range of benefits to local wildlife and humans alike, such as improved air and water quality, increased carbon storage, and reduced soil erosion.

These practices provide us with an understanding of how to sustainably use and manage our environment, ensuring that it remains healthy for generations to come. By utilizing these methods, we can promote healthy ecosystems, while also providing an opportunity for people to learn from the wisdom of the past.

Traditional ecological ways of knowing is also a powerful tool for environmental education. By introducing these ancient practices and philosophies to children, we can help foster a deeper understanding of our environment and the importance of preserving it and being stewards for species at risk. By engaging with the land and its inhabitants, we can help to create a stronger sense of connection and stewardship towards the natural world.

As the world continues to change and our understanding of the environment shifts, it’s important to remember the valuable lessons that can be learned from traditional ecological ways of knowing. Through the use of afforestation and other traditional practices, we can help to restore our ecosystems, while also gaining a deeper understanding of how to best take care of our planet.

Cultural and Environmental Heritage Prairie Forest Guide App Editor/Writer stage one contract position. The ideal candidate for this position will have a strong background in editing and a passion for preserving the cultural and environmental heritage of Saskatchewan’s prairie forests. They will be familiar with the Saskatchewan curriculum foundations and have an understanding of the interpretive potential of the afforestation areas ecology and the heritage potential of the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area and George Genereux Urban Regional Park from an Indigenous and/or Métis perspective. You will also be responsible for incorporating Saskatchewan curriculum foundations into the app.

If you have the skills, passion and dedication we are looking for, we would love to hear from you. Please send your resume and a cover letter to friendsafforestation@gmail.com and join us in preserving the cultural and environmental heritage of Saskatchewan’s prairie afforestation areas.

"Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven.." Richard St. Barbe Baker

Richard St. Barbe Baker

