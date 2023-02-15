Wetlands Teachings

The Sacredness of Water and Indigenous People’s Relationship with Nature

Water is a precious, sacred resource that is essential to life. To Indigenous Peoples, water is not just a liquid, but rather a living entity that is connected to physical, spiritual, and cultural aspects of life. This relationship is deeply embedded in the culture of Indigenous Peoples, with many of their stories and teachings centered around water.

The West Swale wetlands, specifically Chappell Marsh, are home to many Indigenous Peoples, who have had a long and deep relationship with this area and the water that flows through it. In the traditional stories of the Indigenous Peoples, water is a powerful force that holds great spiritual significance. It is a symbol of life and brings healing, protection, and renewal.

This connection between Indigenous Peoples and the sacredness of water has profound implications for the human dimensions of water issues. For Indigenous Peoples, water is a source of life, and its protection is essential to their survival. For non-Indigenous park space users, including tourists and local communities, the issue of water and its sustainability is also of great importance.

The West Swale wetlands are vital to the health and well-being of both Indigenous Peoples and non-Indigenous park space users. By understanding and respecting the sacredness of water and the importance of its preservation, we can ensure that these wetlands are protected for future generations.

Water is a source of life, and the relationship between Indigenous Peoples and water is one that should be respected and cherished. In honoring this connection, we can ensure that the West Swale wetlands remain a vibrant and healthy ecosystem for all who inhabit it.

Cultural and Environmental Heritage Prairie Forest Guide app editor and writer environmental guardian. The ideal candidate should have:

An advanced knowledge of Traditional Ecological Knowledge and its application in afforestation areas

Experience creating and editing apps

Knowledge of dealing with invasive species, protecting species at risk, and using traditional and medicinal uses of plants

Excellent organizational and communication skills

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

If this sounds like the perfect opportunity for you, please send us your CV and a brief letter of interest outlining your experience and why you would be the perfect candidate for this role. Send to friendsafforestation@gmail.com.

We look forward to hearing from you!

Elm trees in the Snow showers on Saturday Nov 15 at Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

More Information is at KIJIJI on this position

More about this Contract position is posted at Sask Culture

This is STAGE ONE of the Call for Tender.

Please email friendsafforestation@gmail.com for clarification or for further details

For directions as to how to drive to “George Genereux” Urban Regional Park

For directions on how to drive to Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits

NEW P4G District Official Community Plan

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′

Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A

Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A

S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A

NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063

“Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..”

Richard St. Barbe Baker

