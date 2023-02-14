Interpretation: How Knowing Local Botany and Ecology Can Help iNaturalist Sightings

In recent years, the practice of afforestation, or the planting of new forests and trees, has become increasingly popular in both rural and urban areas. As these forests grow, it is important to keep track of their growth and development, and this is where iNaturalist comes in.

iNaturalist is an online platform where people can log and share their observations of plants and animals in their local area. These observations can be used to inform local conservation efforts, and also to help scientists better understand the complex relationships between plants, animals, and their environment.

However, a key component of iNaturalist is interpretation: the ability to interpret the observations made on the platform. It is here that an understanding of the local botany and ecology can make a huge difference. By recognizing the species, and understanding how they interact with their environment, it is possible to gain insight into the processes that are taking place, and to better assess the health of the ecosystem.

When it comes to afforestation, this understanding is especially important. It is not enough to simply plant trees and wait; it is essential to monitor the progress of the new woodland and be alert to any changes or threats. By studying the local botany and ecology, it is possible to recognize and anticipate trends, and to take appropriate action.

This is where interpretation comes in. By getting to know the local species and the environment, it is possible to better assess the health of the afforestation area, and to identify any potential threats or opportunities. This is where iNaturalist can help: by logging sightings of plants and animals, it can provide invaluable data that can inform decision making and conservation efforts.

In conclusion, interpretation is a key component of iNaturalist, and an understanding of the local botany and ecology can help to make the most of it. By recognizing the species, and understanding their relationships with their environment, it is possible to gain insight into the processes taking place, and to better assess the health of the afforestation area. This can ultimately lead to improved conservation outcomes and better management of the local environment.

Goldenrod Gall Fly Eurosta solidaginis Conservation Status: imperiled (S2S4) in Saskatchewan, CA (NatureServe)

Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits

NEW P4G District Official Community Plan

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′

Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A

Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A

S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A

NE 21-36-6 "George Genereux" Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063

