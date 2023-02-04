Outdoor interpretive education opportunities

Are you a Cultural and Environmental Heritage Writer seeking to make a difference in the reconciliation process between Indigenous and non-Indigenous persons?

We are looking for a knowledgeable and experienced writer to fact-check the interpretation to the Prairie Forest Guide app. This app is used to provide outdoor education opportunities in public park spaces. We need someone who is familiar with Aboriginal knowledge, culture, and ethical standards to ensure the accuracy of the interpretation of the app’s content.

As a cultural and environmental heritage writer / editor of existing content, you would be responsible for researching and verifying the accuracy of the app’s content. You would be expected to be detail-oriented and have a keen eye for detail. You should also be well-versed in Aboriginal culture and have a good understanding of the ethical standards associated with it.

We are looking for a driven and passionate individual who is eager to be part of a meaningful process of reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous persons. Your work will help to create an understanding of the importance of outdoor education opportunities in public park spaces and how these can create a positive impact in the reconciliation process.

If you think you have what it takes to become part of this project, please get in touch with us with your CV and a writing sample to friendsafforestation@gmail.com. We look forward to hearing from you! This is stage one of a contract position, find out what that means.

More Information is at KIJIJI on this position

More about this Contract position is posted at Sask Culture

This is STAGE ONE of the Call for Tender.

Please email friendsafforestation@gmail.com for clarification or for further details

For directions as to how to drive to “George Genereux” Urban Regional Park

For directions on how to drive to Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

For more information:

Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits

NEW P4G District Official Community Plan

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′

Addresses:

Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A

Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A

S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A

NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063

Wikimapia Map: type in Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Google Maps South West Off Leash area location pin at parking lot

Web page: https://stbarbebaker.wordpress.com

Where is the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area? with map

Where is the George Genereux Urban Regional Park (Afforestation Area)?with map

“Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..”

Richard St. Barbe Baker

