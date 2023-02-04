Outdoor interpretive education opportunities

Are you a Cultural and Environmental Heritage Writer seeking to make a difference in the reconciliation process between Indigenous and non-Indigenous persons?
We are looking for a knowledgeable and experienced writer to fact-check the interpretation to the Prairie Forest Guide app. This app is used to provide outdoor education opportunities in public park spaces. We need someone who is familiar with Aboriginal knowledge, culture, and ethical standards to ensure the accuracy of the interpretation of the app’s content.
As a cultural and environmental heritage writer / editor of existing content, you would be responsible for researching and verifying the accuracy of the app’s content. You would be expected to be detail-oriented and have a keen eye for detail. You should also be well-versed in Aboriginal culture and have a good understanding of the ethical standards associated with it.
We are looking for a driven and passionate individual who is eager to be part of a meaningful process of reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous persons. Your work will help to create an understanding of the importance of outdoor education opportunities in public park spaces and how these can create a positive impact in the reconciliation process.
If you think you have what it takes to become part of this project, please get in touch with us with your CV and a writing sample to friendsafforestation@gmail.com. We look forward to hearing from you! This is stage one of a contract position, find out what that means.
This is STAGE ONE of the Call for Tender.
Please email friendsafforestation@gmail.com for clarification or for further details
