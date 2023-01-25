Are you a passionate environmental and cultural heritage enthusiast looking to make a difference? We’re looking for an experienced Prairie Forest Guide app editor to help facilitate ethnobotanical learning for a growing audience.
At Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc., we’re devoted to connecting people with the natural world. We believe in the importance of educating and inspiring people to appreciate and protect the environment. Our Prairie Forest Guide app has become a valuable resource for learning more about the cultural and environmental heritage of the prairies. We are seeking an experienced Prairie Forest Guide editor to help support the growth of this resource.
As the Prairie Forest Guide editor, (contract position) your role will be to curate and create content for the app. You’ll be responsible for researching and creating educational materials, such as facts, images, and stories, that will help bring the cultural and environmental heritage of the prairies to life.
We’re looking for someone with a deep understanding of the cultural and environmental heritage of the prairies, as well as experience facilitating ethnobotanical learning. The ideal candidate for this role will be a creative and organized individual with excellent communications and research skills.
If you’re passionate about preserving the prairie legacy and want to make a difference, then this could be the perfect opportunity for you. Apply today friendsafforestation@gmail.com to join us in our mission to educate and inspire people to appreciate and protect the environment.
This website is about the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area - an urban regional park of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The hosts are the stewards of the afforestation area. The afforestation area received its name in honour of the great humanitarian, Richard St. Barbe Baker.
Richard St. Barbe Baker (9 October 1889 – 9 June 1982) was an English forester, environmental activist and author, who contributed greatly to worldwide reforestation efforts. As a leader, he founded an organization, Men of the Trees, still active today, whose many chapters carry out reforestation internationally. {Wikipedia}
Email is StBarbeBaker AT yahoo.com to reach the Stewards of the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area
