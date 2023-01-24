Are you passionate about the environment and culture? Do you have an understanding of Traditional Ecological Knowledge and its application in afforestation areas? Are you an experienced app editor with expertise in dealing with invasive species, protecting species at risk, and using traditional and medicinal uses of plants?

If so, then we want to hear from you!

We are currently seeking an experienced Cultural and Environmental Heritage Prairie Forest Guide app editor for a project during the United Nations Decade on Ecological Restoration. This project will involve creating an app that will provide information on the traditional and medicinal uses of plants found in the afforestation areas, as well as dealing with invasive species and their impact, and protecting species at risk.

The ideal candidate should have:

An advanced knowledge of Traditional Ecological Knowledge and its application in afforestation areas

Experience creating and editing apps

Knowledge of dealing with invasive species, protecting species at risk, and using traditional and medicinal uses of plants

Excellent organizational and communication skills

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

If this sounds like the perfect opportunity for you, please send us your CV and a brief letter of interest outlining your experience and why you would be the perfect candidate for this role to friendsafforestation@gmail.com.

We look forward to hearing from you!

Turkey Vulture (Cathartes aura), species at risk

More Information is at KIJIJI on this position

More about this Contract position is posted at Sask Culture

This is STAGE ONE of the Call for Tender.

Please email friendsafforestation@gmail.com for clarification or for further details

For directions as to how to drive to “George Genereux” Urban Regional Park

For directions on how to drive to Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

For more information:

Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits

NEW P4G District Official Community Plan

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′

Addresses:

Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A

Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A

S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A

NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063

Wikimapia Map: type in Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Google Maps South West Off Leash area location pin at parking lot

Web page: https://stbarbebaker.wordpress.com

Where is the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area? with map

Where is the George Genereux Urban Regional Park (Afforestation Area)?with map

