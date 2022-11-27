The Forests Turned 50

Dec 08
AGM Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Area 2022
Recap 50th Anniversary Celebrations! Learn from the last 50 years, and take action together for the next 50 years!
Date and time
Thu, 8 December 2022, 19:00 CST (7:00 pm)
About this event
Come to Nature. Come to Life.
Annual General Meeting for the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc.
Non Profit Environmental Charity
Read and correct the minutes of the previous AGM
Announcements and reports for the previous year
Approve the financial statements, including reports to the board
Approve any proposed amendments and additions to bylaws
Approve proposed amendments and additions to the articles of incorporation
Evaluate the charity’s performance
Review the organization’s financials and setting the budget
Evaluating program achievements
Setting goals for the upcoming year
Call for nomination for the board and/or receive the report of the nominating committee
Elect new directors
Elect the auditor / accountant
Transact any other business.
For directions as to how to drive to “George Genereux” Urban Regional Park
For directions on how to drive to Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area
For more information:
Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits
NEW P4G District Official Community Plan
Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′
Addresses:
Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A
Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A
S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A
NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063
Wikimapia Map: type in Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area
Google Maps South West Off Leash area location pin at parking lot
Web page: https://stbarbebaker.wordpress.com
Where is the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area? with map
Where is the George Genereux Urban Regional Park (Afforestation Area)?with map
“Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..”
Richard St. Barbe Baker