Connect the Afforestation Areas with Others

Can you spare a few hours on the weekend Oct 15 to Oct 16? This is after the Thanksgiving weekend. Hours can be chosen on Sat Oct 15 between 10a.m.–6p.m. and on Sunday Oct 16 Sun between 11a.m.–5p.m. Email friendsafforestation@gmail.com if you can come out to help let folks know about the afforestation areas! Make a difference. Support the information booth. This is a most important parts of Wildlife Conservation and Environmental Education.

For a park to be successful it must be where “be where life swirls” says Jane Jacobs.

This will be sitting at a table indoors spreading the word through pamphlets and shared networking about the 326 acre Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area and the 148 acre George Genereux Urban Regional Park.

Jane Jacobs warned us that “too much is expected of city parks. Far from transforming any essential quality in their surroundings, far from automatically uplifting their neighborhoods, neighborhood parks themselves are directly and drastically affected by the way the neighborhood acts upon them”

in the foreword to the Modern Library Edition of her The Death and Life of Great American Cities Jane Jacobs continues: At some point along the trail I realised I was engaged in studying the ecology of cities. (…) by city ecology I mean something different from, yet similar to, natural ecology as students of wilderness address the subject. A natural ecosystem is defined as “composed of physical-chemical-biological processes active within a space-time unit of any magnitude.”source

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′

Addresses:

Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A

Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A

S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A

NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063

“Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..”

Richard St. Barbe Baker