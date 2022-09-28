Forest Gathering Walk

This website is about the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area - an urban regional park of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The hosts are the stewards of the afforestation area. The afforestation area received its name in honour of the great humanitarian, Richard St. Barbe Baker. Richard St. Barbe Baker (9 October 1889 – 9 June 1982) was an English forester, environmental activist and author, who contributed greatly to worldwide reforestation efforts. As a leader, he founded an organization, Men of the Trees, still active today, whose many chapters carry out reforestation internationally. {Wikipedia} Email is StBarbeBaker AT yahoo.com to reach the Stewards of the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area View all posts by stbarbebaker

Location On Cedar Villar Road west of the City of Saskatoon Civic Operations Centre (Bus Barns) Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is north of the land for Chappell Marsh Conservation Area. Wikimapia Map with afforestation area location: Google Maps with Off Leash area location pin at parking lot: Parking is at the South West Off Leash Dog Park Parking Lot (dog park is within the afforestation area). Best access is by vehicle. Coordinates 52° 06' 106° 45' Customizer

Search for: Search

Follow Blog via Email Join 399 other followers