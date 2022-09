Have you ever sought to track the soul of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas into its most secret places, and to make these woodlands confess its dearest sins. The forest who would stir us now by its stories, legends and tales must either give us an entirely new background, or reveal to us the soul of the wildwoods. The forest as story-teller gives a glimpse into the story that he tells us. The forest has seen marvellous things through knotholes. Its background is a woven tapestry of tales. Meet the afforestation areas, and touch the surface of their hidden stories, their secret places, their point of view.

Discover the Wildwoods of Saskatoon a live film event premiering Sunday September 18 at 2:00 pm at the Remai Modern. Register Now

At the follow up place based forest tours Sept 24 and 25 meet Forest Guide: Sam Ereke, BSc, MSc, Research Scientist who will also be leading the Saskatoon and Area BioDiversity Challenge iNaturalist tours Sept 15-18.

Sept 15 at 6:00 pm

Sept 16 at 6:00 pm

Sept 17 at 2:00 pm

Sept 18 at 6:00 pm

Sat, 24 September 2022 2:00 PM

Sun. September 25, 2022 at 2:00 pm

National Forest Week brings attention to our forests and trees from coast to coast across Canada. Our forests and trees provide habitats for wildlife, insects, polllinator species, birds and so much more! What is the ‘triple environmental emergency we are facing?

1. Loss of biodiversity

2. Climate change

3. Out of control pollution.

Our native biodiversity needs wild spaces, food and homes such as trees and forests provide in which to thrive. Forests, tree planting, and forest conservation initiatives are nature-based solutions towards climate action. Pollution, pesticides, herbicides are escalating the extinction events. Creating safe, organic forest spaces is a large step to halt and slow down the silent sixth mass extinction event of invertebrates, the planet’s bird food on wings. Ornithologists and botanists have noticed that the songbird, and raptor populations have declined by a staggering 48%. The monitored wildlife populations are reduced by a catastrophic 68%. A loss of forests and habitats have caused over 2/3 of our animal populations to totally disappear.

Richard St. Barbe Baker said it this way, “If a person loses one third of his or her skin, the person will die; if a tree loses a third of its bark, the tree will die, and if the world loses a third of its trees, the world will die.

We live less that five minutes without air and the trees give us air we breathe. We live less than five days without water, and trees are absolutely essential in the water cycle. We live less than five weeks without food, and without the trees we could not grow food.” (Filson, Bruce K. October 7, 1982, Western People, p. 5)

For directions as to how to drive to “George Genereux” Urban Regional Park

For directions on how to drive to Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

For more information:

Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits

NEW P4G District Official Community Plan

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′

Addresses:

Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A

Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A

S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A

NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063

Wikimapia Map: type in Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Google Maps South West Off Leash area location pin at parking lot

Web page: https://stbarbebaker.wordpress.com

Where is the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area? with map

Where is the George Genereux Urban Regional Park (Afforestation Area)?with map

